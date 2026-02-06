Donald Trump Picks Mar-a-Lago Over Super Bowl With Bad Bunny Controversy Brewing

After making history last year as the first sitting President to attend the Super Bowl, Donald Trump has decided to skip the event this year. The reason he has cited for his decision appears rather ludicrous, as he said that San Francisco is too far for him to travel. However, for a President who travels internationally all through the year and also owns a private jet, the journey to San Francisco would not have been as arduous as Trump claimed.

Trump, however, also mentioned that he was not too pleased with the choice of artists who would be performing in this year’s Super Bowl. His dislike for Bad Bunny and Green Day is understandable, as he has been criticized directly by both.

Talking about them, Trump did not hide his resentment as he said, “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.” Given the President’s severe dislike for the artists who would perform, there have been speculations about that being one of the reasons for him to skip the game.

Besides these personal reasons, Zeteo reported that Trump has been advised by some of his advisers and administration officials against visiting the Super Bowl as he might potentially be booed in the stadium. Now, with Trump’s popularity rating plummeting, being booed in front of a live audience and also in front of people who would be watching the game on TV, would be even worse for the ratings.

Trump also has a history of being booed at various events, notably at the Kennedy Center. Therefore, while the booing part would not have been a first time experience for him, given the current socio-political climate of America, his favorability would have dipped further, which perhaps prompted his administration officials to advise him against visiting the Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.

Moreover, being booed at the game would have lasting consequences as the clip would have definitely gone viral, and the proof of Trump’s hostile reception would have forever remained available on the internet. The President’s ruthless handling of the immigrant situation in America and the constantly rising price of everyday items and housing have led to natural dissatisfaction in Americans, and that is quite visible in the way Trump’s ratings are going down.

BREAKING: Bad Bunny plans to wear a dress during his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show to honor Puerto Rican queer icons and generations of drag, resistance and cultural rebellion. Also the NFL just announced that they booked Anti-Trump band Green Day to perform the Super Bowl… pic.twitter.com/MKnQRW3nS4 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 23, 2026

However, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle refused to entertain any such concern. He said, “President Trump is working hard on behalf of the American people. If he did attend the Super Bowl, he would receive a warm welcome because America knows he has done more to help this country than any other president in history.”

Whatever his reason may be, the fact that Trump is not attending the Super Bowl has given rise to speculations, about what he would be doing during that time. Interestingly, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction for West Palm Beach from February 6 – 8, which means that Trump would probably spend the Super Bowl weekend at his own private club in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

While none of the President’s plans have been officially confirmed, it would be interesting to see how he spends his time and if he offers more critique of the Super Bowl performances by artists he clearly abhors.