Donald Trump Rants (Again) On His Chances Of Getting Into Heaven At The National Prayer Breakfast

President Donald Trump once again brought up the subject of his chances of getting to Heaven while attending the National Prayer Breakfast.

While giving a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC, Trump joked about his chances of getting into Heaven, saying he now believes he will make it there after previously saying he was “not maybe Heaven-bound.”

A bemused audience listened to a speech from the president, which makes his sixth address to the gathering of more than 3,500 attendees. This time, he was accompanied by House Speaker Mike Johnson, Attorney General Pam Bondi and singer Jelly Roll.

The president recalled a previous comment he made about failing to reach Heaven which triggered controversy as he ultimately said he would likely gain entry.

“I never get a fair break from the fake news, which is back there. That’s a lot of fake news. Last time I was having a lot of fun, we had 60,000 people and I’m talking about the fact I will never make it to Heaven. I was being funny… I really think I probably should make it.”

It was in October that Trump generated health concerns when responding to a reporter’s question about the Middle East on Air Force One, when he turned philosophical instead.

“I don’t think there’s anything that’s gonna [sic] get me in Heaven. I think I’m not maybe Heaven-bound. I may be in Heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make Heaven.”

Meanwhile, an article surfaced in November that seemed to bring Trump divine intervention. It detailed a priest’s pledge to the president during a visit to Ireland.

The priest, who had previously vowed to reserve a place for Trump in Heaven had assured his sons that the entire Trump family’s afterlife in Heaven stands secure.

For the rest of the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump spent time joking about his occasional reluctance to headline the event, while revealing his fear of making it to Heaven due to potential divine retribution.

“This is a beautiful American tradition, and it’s a true honor to be back. I think I’ve been here just about every time. It’s hard to turn it down. I don’t have the courage to turn it down,” he said to his audience at the event.

“The last time I came, I got in [to DC] at four in the morning. They said, ‘Sir, you’re going to be speaking at seven.’ I said, ‘I’ll be there. I’m afraid not to be. I need all the help I can get,’“ Trump added.

Ironically, the president told the audience about Operation Absolute Resolve, the military raid last month that captured the Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro. This came after the bombing of fishing boats, which Donald Trump said were drug traffickers, and the theft of a couple of oil tankers.

“I don’t think there’s been anything quite like it ever,” he said, commending Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodriguez for her “cooperation.” Trump concluded by saying, “It’s great for them because they were, they were in big trouble economically.”

For Donald Trump, it remains to be seen whether he will gain access to Heaven, or get turned away by St. Peter at the Pearly Gates.