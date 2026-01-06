2026 New Year Giveaway
News

Nicolás Maduro Becomes an Accidental Influencer for Nike Tech Sweatsuit

Published on: January 6, 2026 at 10:50 AM ET

The search for the tech suit increased after his photo went viral.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Nicolás Maduro accidental influence for Nike Tech
Nicolás Maduro accidentally made the Nike Tech sweatsuit popular after his photo in US custody went viral. (Image Source: heute.at)

After the U.S. strike on Venezuela, a photo of Nicolás Maduro in U.S. custody went viral, sparking interest in his outfit. He was wearing a Nike Tech fleece sweatsuit, leading to a surge in search volume for the particular outfit.

Millions of people were already following the news after the Venezuelan president and his wife were captured. Now, Maduro’s outfit has made him an accidental fashion influencer, with people buying the tracksuit online as well as in retail stores. It has sold out in several sizes since his arrest. It’s not a cheap suit either; the set costs over $200 and resembles classic loungewear.

According to Google Trends, searches for the outfit increased by 72% after Trump shared Maduro’s photo. People have also been leaving humorous reviews for the tracksuit. One person said it is “what criminals wear,” while others joked that it is a comfortable outfit to wear when being invaded by the U.S.

The second user added that it’s a good outfit to stay warm on a Black Hawk helicopter. Another suggested it could be their next Halloween costume and that they are already preparing in advance. There are more theories about the brand, and now Maduro is making it famous.

One user posted, “Apple $AAPL CEO Tim Cook bought $3 million of Nike $NKE stock last week. Nicolás Maduro was captured yesterday wearing Nike Tech. Coincidence? I think not.” However, it appears to be a coincidence: Cook bought the shares when the price was low, and Maduro was captured afterward. The two incidents are not connected.


So far, Maduro has pleaded not guilty to the drug trafficking charges. 63-year-old Maduro is being held at the Brooklyn detention center. He told the judge that he and his wife had been kidnapped. He claimed that he is still the president of Venezuela and called himself a “decent man.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration will be overlooking Venezuela and its oil operations. Venezuela declared VP Delcy Rodríguez as the interim president while also demanding Maduro’s release. The UN, as well as Russia, has criticized the US for striking Venezuela, hoping he’ll return to his country soon.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *