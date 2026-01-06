Maduro’s Wife Claims Fractured Rib and Bruises as U.S. Is Accused of ‘Kidnapping’ Couple

TW: The article mentions drugs and violence.

America, under President Donald Trump’s leadership, made the world go into a frenzy as the administration took over Venezuela after capturing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, as they were flown out of the capital city, Caracas, on January 3, 2026, to New York. The surprise early morning strike called “Operation Absolute Resolve” lasted for about 150 minutes.

As the couple was being held in a detention centre in New York and faced narco-terrorism charges, a courtroom sketch from a New York federal court shows Cilia Flores, the wife of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, wearing a headbandage and appearing visibly bruised as she stood beside her husband during their first U.S. court appearance on January 5.

According to The Irish Star, Flores’s attorney, Mark Donnelly, said that her client suffered “significant injuries” during the operation that led to their arrest. Former First Lady Cilia Flores reportedly told the court that she had severe bruising and possibly a fractured rib. The judge instructed prosecutors to ensure she receives appropriate medical care.

Maduro’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, said that he was also unwell and had “some health issues” that might need extra attention. Furthermore, Maduro pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges, declaring himself innocent and calling himself “a decent man” and the legitimate president of Venezuela.

“I’m innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the president of my country,” he told the judge. Dressed in a typical pair of khaki pants and a blue, short-sleeved shirt over an orange shirt, he seemed anxious and sad as he repeatedly claimed he had been unlawfully abducted and described himself as a “kidnapped president” and “prisoner of war” as he was headed out of the courtroom.

The first hearing was brief, and the couple will now have to fight a long battle over whether Nicolás Maduro can be tried in the United States. His next court date is scheduled for March 17.

After the strike, which sparked international debate, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said authorities did not know the whereabouts of Maduro or his wife, Flores and demanded information on whether they were alive and okay.

According to 1News, in Caracas, Maduro’s son appeared before Venezuela’s National Assembly, demanding his parents’ return and calling for international intervention.

While America and Venezuela have been dealing with tensions regarding immigration, alleged drug trafficking, issues of fentanyl and cocaine, the primary reason for America now taking over Venezuelan administration is allegedly due to their abundance of petroleum, whether because of pricing or quality. Venezuela’s heavy oil is sour crude, which requires specialized equipment and expertise to extract and refine.

The proven oil reserves in Venezuela are regarded as the largest in the world, totalling 300 billion barrels, surpassing big players in the Middle East like Saudi Arabia; however, due to a lack of proper investment, sanctions, and an evident economic collapse, many citizens have fled the country.

On January 4, speaking aboard Air Force One, Donald Trump described Venezuela as a “sick” country in need of U.S. involvement. At a delayed White House press conference, Trump was joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and senior adviser Stephen Miller. Trump said the U.S. intended to “run” Venezuela temporarily until a brand new leader, defining the transition of power, could take place.

In South Florida, Venezuelans gathered to celebrate the news of Maduro’s capture, with rallies forming outside local restaurants. Yet, several other global leaders questioned the future of the situation and the legality of the operation.

Disclaimer: The article mentions details that have been taken from secondary sources. Inquistr does not assume responsibility for these claims.