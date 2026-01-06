Democrats Accused of Hypocrisy After Nicolás Maduro’s Arrest: “They Are a Hot Mess”

Appearing on Fox News‘ The Five, Jesse Watters, along with the other four co-hosts, discussed Trump’s attack on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of Nicolás Maduro, arguing that Democrats criticizing this action are the same ones who had previously been vocal about getting hold of him.

As Jesse Watters opened the show by questioning the legality and morality of America’s attack, Dana Perino pointed out, “The left is defending a dictator who stole an election. But only now, because during Trump’s first term, they went after him for not removing Maduro.”

She then continued, “They are on video saying all of. It’s not hard to go back and look all of those things up. Yesterday, the house democrats had an emergency meeting to talk about their messaging. They are a hot mess. They are twisted all in knots.”

Perino then shifted her focus to Venezuela and said, “Let’s say you are really worried about Venezuelan migrants that have come to America, and you are upset that President Trump has removed the temporary protected status. And you say, okay, well, what is something we could do where we can get something from Trump that we want?”

She then added, “He wanted Maduro gone before. I guess they are deciding if they still want him gone. They also think it shouldn’t be about oil. There were the ones complaining when the oil was taken from the American companies or the rights were taken from the American companies years ago. Why can’t they ever just say, you know what we should do? Let’s go to the president tomorrow and ask him if he is willing for anybody that’s from Venezuela that doesn’t have pending criminal charges against them or some sort of charge or some sort of conviction.”

While Perino continued her attack against the Democrats and the hypocrisy of their choices and demands, Harold Ford Jr. provided a different take on the same. He focused on the humanitarian aspect of Maduro’s arrest, highlighting that he was a family man with a wife and children.

Harold said, “They see a father. A father with a son and three stepsons. And once again, Trump, the authoritarian, has split a family up. And you know, you can mock me, or you can laugh at me. I don’t care. But what I see, what I see there is nothing short of a tragedy. Especially around the holidays to split them up like that.”

The point that Harold raised has been a common point of discussion while criticizing the reckless raid that Trump carried out in Venezuela. While Maduro’s leadership faced widespread criticism, critics argue that the unforeseen attack remains largely unethical, especially given the fact that even Congress was not aware of any such thing happening.

Moreover, the narrative that the Trump administration has been pushing is that the attack was conducted because of narcotics and terrorism related issues and how those were impacting America. However, analysts and critics around the world have pointed out that this reason might just be a facade, and the real motivation behind Trump’s raiding Venezuela is oil.

With Trump claiming that the US would be running Venezuela until the situation is under control and America’s history of violence against countries that have oil beneath their soil, it now remains to be seen what awaits the Venezuelans.