Under Scrutiny: Assange Lawyer Barry Pollack Now Defends Maduro

Barry Pollack has made a career out of walking into courtrooms most lawyers avoid. On Monday, he added another name to that list.

The veteran Washington criminal defense lawyer formally appeared in Manhattan federal court as counsel for Nicolás Maduro, the ousted Venezuelan leader now facing US charges that include narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine importation.

Pollack filed his notice of appearance in the Southern District of New York ahead of Maduro’s first hearing, where the former president pleaded not guilty alongside his wife, Cilia Flores. According to Hindustan Times, the case stems from a superseding indictment unsealed on January 3 that accuses Maduro and others of using state power for decades to facilitate drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

Dueling demonstrations outside the NYC courthouse where Nicolas Maduro will have his first appearance. Maduro is being represented by DC based attorney Barry Pollack. pic.twitter.com/7qf6J9hTV4 — Christopher Salas (@ChristopherS_DC) January 5, 2026

Pollack’s entry immediately stood out. He is best known internationally for his long-running representation of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, a 14-year legal saga that ended in 2024 with a plea deal allowing Assange’s release after pleading guilty to a single Espionage Act count, according to Bloomberg Law.

By hiring Pollack, Maduro has turned to a lawyer experienced in sprawling, politically charged US prosecutions that stretch across borders and administrations, reports WION.

Pollack was present in court Monday as the judge accepted not-guilty pleas from Maduro and Flores. Flores is being represented separately by Mark Donnelly, a Houston-based defense attorney and former Justice Department prosecutor who filed his own appearance in the case.

JUST IN: Venezuela dictator Nicolás Maduro will be represented by defense lawyer Barry Pollack, who previously represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Former Houston federal prosecutor Mark Donnelly will represent Maduro’s wife. Pollack has over 30 years of experience and… pic.twitter.com/MGT3bWOtIf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 5, 2026

The indictment alleges Maduro and his co-defendants participated in a long-running conspiracy involving cocaine trafficking into the United States, possession of machine guns, and the use of “destructive devices.” Prosecutors say the conduct spans more than 25 years and implicates senior figures in Venezuela’s government.

Pollack brings decades of courtroom experience to the defense table, per The Hill. Beyond Assange, his past clients include former Enron executive Michael Krautz, whom Pollack successfully defended to a rare fraud acquittal after the company’s collapse. He also represented rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel in a high-profile foreign lobbying case and led the effort to overturn the murder conviction of Martin Tankleff, who was later awarded $13.4 million in compensation.

He is a past president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and a partner at Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler, a boutique firm known for complex federal litigation. Pollack also teaches federal criminal trial practice as an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law.

🚨Nicolás Maduro has officially retained Barry Pollack for his defense at SDNY. Pollack is legal titan who famously secured Julian Assange’s freedom. It signals #Maduro isn’t just looking for a plea, but preparing for high-stakes constitutional war over international jurisdiction pic.twitter.com/nP9a8uQ3dU — Marta Dhanis (@MartaDhanis) January 5, 2026

The courtroom itself adds another layer of pressure. Maduro’s case is being overseen by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a 92-year-old Clinton appointee with a reputation for independence and a sometimes unorthodox approach to managing proceedings.

Lawyers who have appeared before Hellerstein told Politico he is known for moving cases briskly, personally questioning attorneys, and caring little for how his decisions play politically. One former federal prosecutor described him as someone who “does things his own way and doesn’t give a s— what anyone thinks about him.”

Barry Joel Pollack is representing Venezuela dictator Nicolás Maduro. Pollack also represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Mark Donnelly will represent Cilia Flores, Maduro’s wife. Donnelly is a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Texas, one of the… pic.twitter.com/33mG24nt5I — Ang (@ALetsGoooo) January 5, 2026

Hellerstein has handled some of the Southern District’s most complex matters, including thousands of lawsuits tied to the September 11 attacks and high-profile rulings involving former President Donald Trump. The Maduro prosecution landed on his docket because he was assigned to a related co-defendant case more than a decade ago.

Pollack is expected to press defenses that could include challenges to jurisdiction and claims of sovereign immunity, arguments that have surfaced repeatedly in past cases involving foreign leaders. For now, he has said little publicly.

What is clear is that Pollack has once again placed himself at the center of a global legal storm — this time in a Manhattan courtroom where the stakes, and the scrutiny, are unlikely to ease anytime soon.