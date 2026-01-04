Trump Amplifies Assassination Conspiracy Aimed at Top Democrat

President Donald Trump sparked a new uproar Saturday when he reposted a conspiracy theory suggesting a top Democrat was involved in the assassination of a fellow politician. This claim lacks support from investigators and has been condemned by Minnesota Republicans, who argue that the rumors are turning a tragedy into a political tool.

According to Mediaite, Trump shared a social media post that suggested Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered the assassination of Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman, a prominent Democrat who was killed last summer. The original post questioned whether Hortman was murdered because she voted against and exposed a billion-dollar money laundering scheme involving illegal immigrants in Minnesota. It further claimed the fraud “heavily implicated illegal aliens, specifically Somalians,” and included a video promoting the theory.

Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed at their home by a man posing as a police officer. In the same incident, Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also targeted at their home. They both survived but faced lengthy recoveries.

Authorities have charged Vance Boelter, 57, with the crime, and prosecutors described the case as a targeted political attack. Mediaite noted that Boelter was indicted on six federal charges of stalking and murder. A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office highlighted “extensive research and planning” before what it called “a murderous rampage targeting Minnesota’s elected officials and their families.” Mediaite also reported that the Department of Justice has not indicated it will charge anyone other than Boelter for the shootings.

The repost comes at a time when Minnesota Republicans were publicly working to counter similar online claims, including those connecting Walz to Hortman’s death.

In a FOX 9 report published December 29, 2025, Republican lawmakers expressed concern about the spreading and escalating theories. State Sen. Julia Coleman described one version as “the most disgusting one I’ve seen yet,” noting it claimed “somehow Governor Walz was involved.” Rep. Kristin Robbins stated, “I just think it’s a very harmful narrative. And we all have a responsibility to say it’s not true.” Coleman encouraged others to call out the rumors as they see them.

In the same FOX 9 piece, Republicans spoke about Hortman in personal terms, not as a symbol. Coleman said, “She wore her emotions on her sleeve because she genuinely cared,” while Robbins added, “Melissa was a good leader. I disagreed with her politically. I don’t think we ever voted the same. She had a strong love for Minnesota.”

Trump’s repost is on brand when it comes to attacking his political opponents. It takes a rumor that Minnesota Republicans labeled “baseless” and “absurd” and amplifies it on his favorite social media platform.

Walz has been under fire for the reported fraud allegations in Minnesota that happened under his watch. His office is pushing back against fraud allegations after a viral video showed visits to multiple childcare centers in the state, including one that allegedly received millions of dollars in state funding despite appearing largely inactive.

A spokesperson for his office says he has been cracking down on fraud and has taken steps to strengthen the oversight programs in the state. The investigations into several facilities are ongoing as Trump’s administration focuses on the Somali community, but Walz faces a battle of media and perception, and will have a lot of oversight hearings in his future.