Donald Trump Decodes His Heaven Remark – “It’s Bad for a Politician to be Sarcastic”

Donald Trump, who has been bringing up heaven in almost all his conversations, in a recent interview with Laura Ingraham, decoded what he actually meant by the statement. Trump revealed that he was actually being “sarcastic and funny.”

“When I made that statement, I was being funny, sarcastic,” he told Ingraham. “You know, it’s bad for a politician to be sarcastic. I said, ‘I’m never going to make it to heaven… I don’t think I can make it. I don’t think I qualify.’ I was kidding. I was having fun,” said Trump. When asked if he thinks he will make it to heaven, Trump replied, “I don’t know if I will or not…I don’t know.”

🚨TRUMP ON ‘GOING TO HEAVEN’🚨 “I was being funny, sarcastic. I said, ‘I’m never gonna make it to heaven, I don’t think I qualify.’ I was kidding, having fun. You can’t be sarcastic as a politician anymore.” — @POTUS pic.twitter.com/7IPyn9ay30 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 11, 2025

A brief backgrounder for those who require one. “I don’t think there’s anything that’s gonna get me in heaven. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven,” Trump told a news reporter last month. Trump’s heaven name-dropping became more frequent with fresh reports of his declining health.

Trump started name-dropping heaven in conversations and media interactions in August this year when he titled one of his fundraising emails to supporters, “I want to try and get to Heaven.”

In the letter, Trump went on to talk about his assassination attempt, adding, “Last year I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin. My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen! But I believe that God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Donald Trump has spoken about heaven on several occasions cryptically. During a meeting at the Oval Office, Trump told the reporters that “there’s no reason to be good.” He explained that the only reason one should be good is ‘that next step,’ presumably hinting at heaven. “You know, there’s no reason to be good. I wanna be good because you wanna prove to God you’re good, so you go to that next step, right? So, that’s very important to me. I think it’s really, very important,” Trump added in his speech.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump claimed that he thought his dad, Donald Trump, is very much heaven-bound. Eric Trump appeared on Benny Johnson’s podcast, where he said, “Make no mistake, he is heaven-bound. He’s probably too humble in a certain way to say that.”

Eric Trump: “Make no mistake — he is heaven-bound. I’ve seen the hand of God on him for a very long time … I think there is a lot less people going to heaven– meaning, they are going to heaven slower because he stopped the death and destruction around the world.” pic.twitter.com/5NIwU4HAxD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

According to Eric Trump, his father, Donald Trump’s entry to heaven could be attributed to his stopping the destruction across the globe. “He is heaven-bound and I can tell you the one thing he does that might have influenced heaven is I think there’s a lot fewer people going to heaven, meaning they’re going to heaven slower because he stopped the death and destruction around the world,” Eric Trump added during the session.

Eric Trump added during the session, “I can say that as a son because I’ve seen the hand of God on him for a very long time, guiding him through the most unthinkable, dark process.”

“If he wasn’t heaven-bound, he wouldn’t have been alive after Butler. If he wasn’t heaven-bound, that flag wouldn’t have folded up like a perfect angel right above his head. If he wasn’t heaven-bound, if he wasn’t meant for this purpose, he wouldn’t have beaten Hillary,” Eric Trump said, signing off.