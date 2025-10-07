“Does He Think He’s Good?” – Donald Trump’s Latest Remark Has the Internet Fuming

Donald Trump recently held a meeting at the Oval Office, where he told reporters that “there’s no reason to be good.” He explained that the only reason one should be good is ‘that next step,’ presumably hinting at heaven.

During Presidential prayer initiative, America Prays, as a part of which he invites the citizens to pray for an hour, ahead of America’s 250th birthday, Donald Trump addressed the reporters.

Shedding light on the initiative, Trump said, “We’re dealing – as you know – with all of the different – and not just evangelicals, Christians. We’re dealing with lots of different faiths, religions. And I felt for a long time that if a country doesn’t have religion, doesn’t have faith, doesn’t have God, it’s gonna be very hard to be a good country.”

“You know, there’s no reason to be good. I wanna be good because you wanna prove to God you’re good so you go to that next step, right? So, that’s very important to me. I think it’s really, very important,” the US President added in his speech.

In the wake of the mass federal layoffs, the government shutdown and the decline in healthcare system in America, the people on social media X, slammed Trump and dropped remarks like, “Taking away healthcare from millions of Americans and depriving people of their god given rights is not the right way to go about that” and “Does he think he’s good?” Another angry X user highlighted the plight of workers losing the jobs and wrote, “So making people lose their jobs and livelihood is good… uuuugh.”

The mood of furious netizens took over X with users flooding the space with remarks like, “What’s the next step? Robbing the country blind so he can pass Putin as the richest man on earth?” Another user added, “Awesome. That’s exactly the sort of thing you want the President of the United States to be thinking when he’s doing his job.”

The flak for Trump’s recent statement didn’t just stop there. “Trump wants to be good for God. Translation: self-promotion dressed up as piety. Heaven might want a fact check before issuing that endorsement,” read a tweet.

Several users noted that Donald Trump spoke about both God and weapons during the same session. “In the same conversation: 1. I want to be good so I can go to that next step. 2. We have incredible weapons (to kill humans),” flagged a user. Similar thoughts echoed in a comment from a user, who wrote, “He does his new ‘I wanna go to heaven’ bit and then starts bragging about all our great weapons of war. It’s jarring to say the least.” “Even his relationship with God is completely transactional, pointed out another thread on the social media platform.

This isn’t the first time that Donald Trump has talked about trying to get to Heaven. He titled one of his fundraising emails to supporters, “I want to try and get to Heaven,” in August. He stated in that letter, “Last year I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin. My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen! But I believe that God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Donald Trump’s health has been a topic of discussion for a while now. During his first public appearance in four days, the US President was seen with makeup smeared on his bruised right hand, raising health concerns. The 79-year-old President has quite a bit of a reputation when it comes to being discreet about his health limitations. On several occasions, Trump has claimed to be “the healthiest President that’s ever lived” despite his circulatory condition called chronic venous insufficiency.

The closest Trump has come to acknowledging health issues was when he admitted having trouble walking down stairs. “I’m very careful when I walk down stairs, like I’m on stairs, I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn’t work out well,” Trump said recently.