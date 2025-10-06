MAGA Republican Admits Trump ‘Economy Right Now Is Not Great, The Jobs Report Was Not Great’

Representative Ryan Zinke broke from the usual MAGA playbook this week when he openly admitted that the U.S. economy under Donald Trump is faltering. Speaking on Newsmax on Monday, the Montana Republican acknowledged that the latest jobs report was weak, even as he tried to blame Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown and what he called their “radical left base.” His remarks stood out because Republicans have typically stuck to a tightly scripted message of economic strength during Trump’s second term, despite mounting warning signs that the picture is far less rosy.

“Our economy right now is not great. The jobs report was not great,” Zinke said, bluntly summarizing the situation while criticizing Democrats over the budget fight that has kept parts of the federal government closed for a week. The congressman argued that Democrats were opposing Trump at every turn out of spite rather than policy disagreements. “What they’re fighting against is President Trump,” he said. “Anything that President Trump does, they want to fight against it because their radical left base demands it.”

Rep. Ryan Zinke: “Our economy right now is not great. The jobs report was not great.” pic.twitter.com/yanoCfMl1c — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2025

Zinke also claimed Democrats were fighting to give “free health care to 1.4 million illegal aliens,” pointing to what he called “page 57” of a House Democratic bill. He argued that the provision would hand out $200 billion in benefits, insisting that Democrats were prioritizing migrants over Americans. In reality, the section in question would reinstate Medicaid, CHIP, and ACA marketplace eligibility for legal immigrants who had previously qualified for coverage.

Undocumented immigrants remain barred under federal law from enrolling in these programs, except for limited emergency Medicaid reimbursements to hospitals. Zinke’s framing was a clear political attack designed to rally his base, but it also distracted from the more surprising part of his interview: his frank assessment of the economy.

The congressman’s comments came at a time when economists and businesses are flying blind due to the shutdown. The government’s official jobs report for September was never released, leaving analysts to rely on private data.

Private payroll reports showed a significant decline in job growth, with one major tracker reporting a loss of more than 30,000 jobs in September. Wage growth has also cooled, and companies have announced more layoffs in recent weeks. Consumer confidence is slipping, with more Americans reporting that jobs are harder to find than earlier in the year.

Zinke’s admission reflects a growing sense, even among Trump allies, that the economy is losing steam. For months, MAGA Republicans have touted Trump’s economic stewardship as a central pillar of their political message, often portraying any criticism as partisan spin. But the numbers are becoming harder to ignore. A slowdown in hiring, falling confidence, and financial market jitters have combined to create a more pessimistic outlook than the White House’s rhetoric suggests.

Still, Zinke tried to steer the blame toward Democrats, arguing that the shutdown was distracting from an already fragile economy. He accused them of obstruction for its own sake, claiming their base demands constant resistance. His remarks show how Republicans are trying to walk a fine line: acknowledging economic problems while insisting they are the fault of political opponents rather than Trump’s policies.

Politically, Zinke’s comments could signal a subtle shift in Republican messaging. It’s rare for a prominent Trump ally to admit economic weakness so plainly on conservative media.