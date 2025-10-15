Donald Trump has been talking about heaven in almost all of his speeches lately. Ahead of boarding Air Force One on Sunday, the US President said, “I don’t think there’s anything that’s gonna get me in heaven. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven.”

However, contrary to his father’s belief, Eric Trump thinks his dad, Donald Trump, is very much heaven-bound. Eric Trump recently appeared on Benny Johnson’s podcast, where he said, “Make no mistake, he is heaven-bound. He’s probably too humble in a certain way to say that.”

Eric Trump: “Make no mistake — he is heaven-bound. I’ve seen the hand of God on him for a very long time … I think there is a lot less people going to heaven– meaning, they are going to heaven slower because he stopped the death and destruction around the world.” pic.twitter.com/5NIwU4HAxD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

During the session, Eric Trump continued, “I can say that as a son because I’ve seen the hand of God on him for a very long time, guiding him through the most unthinkable, dark process.”

Per Eric, his father Donald Trump’s entry to heaven could be attributed to him stopping destruction across the globe. “He is heaven-bound and I can tell you the one thing he does that might have influenced heaven is I think there’s a lot less people going to heaven, meaning they’re going to heaven slower because he stopped the death and destruction around the world,” Eric Trump added during the session.

The businessman continued with his over-the-top statements and claims, adding, “Hopefully, he’s slowed down the journey to heaven for a lot of people in that they’ll spend more time on this Earth and they’ll get there, but they won’t get there for a number of years because he stopped innocent young kids from getting run through a meat grinder for no reason whatsoever and that in itself will get my father into heaven.”

“If he wasn’t heaven-bound, he wouldn’t have been alive after Butler. If he wasn’t heaven-bound, that flag wouldn’t have folded up like a perfect angel right above his head. If he wasn’t heaven-bound, if he wasn’t meant for this purpose, he wouldn’t have beaten Hillary,” Eric Trump said, signing off.

This isn’t the first time that Donald Trump has spoken about heaven. During a recently-held meeting at the Oval Office, Trump told the reporters that “there’s no reason to be good.” He explained that the only reason one should be good is ‘that next step,’ presumably hinting at heaven. “You know, there’s no reason to be good. I wanna be good because you wanna prove to God you’re good so you go to that next step, right? So, that’s very important to me. I think it’s really, very important,” Trump added in his speech.

In August this year, Trump titled one of his fundraising emails to supporters, “I want to try and get to Heaven.” In the letter, Trump went on to talk about his assassination attempt, adding, “Last year I came milimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin. My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen! But I believe that God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Donald Trump’s heaven name-dropping has become more frequent with fresh reports of his declining health. Earlier this month, Trump was seen with makeup smeared on his bruised right hand, raising health concerns.

NEW: President Trump’s hand appeared bruised today sparks speculation. pic.twitter.com/MfsgkYZcga — Mega Geopolitics (@MegaGeopolitics) August 25, 2025

The President is known to be secretive about his health limitations. Trump has often claimed to be “the healthiest President that’s ever lived” despite his circulatory condition called chronic venous insufficiency. There are also multiple reports doing the rounds that Donald Trump also allegedly suffers from dementia.

The only time Donald Trump acknowledged his health issues was when he admitted having trouble walking down stairs. “I’m very careful when I walk down stairs, like I’m on stairs, I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn’t work out well,” Trump said recently after a video of him struggling down a staircase went viral.