Donald Trump Admits ‘Nothing’s Gonna Get Him into Heaven’ – Netizens Couldn’t Agree More

Donald Trump has actively sought the spotlight after the first phase of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza fell into place. The US President has repeatedly highlighted his role in making the deal happen and has also claimed that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, not only for this deal but also for all the wars he has stopped during his presidency.

However, while talking about the peace deal, Trump was asked quite an unusual question, to which he had quite an equally strange answer. As the President was attending a press conference before he was to leave for the Middle East for the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas, one journalist asked him if Trump believed he would go to heaven, especially after the deal that was brokered between Israel and Hamas.

Trump’s answer to that question was negative. He said, “I don’t think there’s anything that’s gonna get me in heaven. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven.”

It is important to note here that Trump has been talking about heaven for a while now, and that has further fueled the already ongoing health rumors about him. As Trump talked on Sunday about his lack of chances of getting into heaven, netizens were also ready with their observations on the same.

One user commented, “Maybe swap the gold-plated decor for some good deeds and see if that gets you closer to the pearly gates.” They were clearly referring to the massive makeover that The White House is getting with a huge amount of gold. The new design has drawn sharp criticism from various sections of the society and yet the works of renovation continue.

Another user was even more straightforward as they said, “Mr. Trump, let me put your mind at ease. You, without any question whatsoever, will not be making it to any heaven.” A third one chimed in with a more serious observation, saying, “He’s dying and he knows it. The question is, why don’t we?”

Trump recently talked about religion and God in a press conference held at the Oval Office. He said, “We’re dealing with lots of different faiths, religions. And I felt for a long time that if a country doesn’t have religion, doesn’t have faith, doesn’t have God, it’s gonna be very hard to be a good country.”

His comments came as the answer to a question related to the presidential prayer initiative that is to come ahead of the 250th year anniversary of the country. Trump also added, “You know, there’s no reason to be good. I want to be good because you want to prove to God, so you go to that next step, right? So that’s very important to me.”

His words clearly highlighted his religious affinities and how important it is to him to remain good in the eyes of God. However, with the kind of comments that netizens have been making, it does not seem that Trump is considered a great or ideal candidate to be in the good books of the supreme power and from his words on Sunday, it seems that the President himself knows it as well.