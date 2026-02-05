Donald Trump Takes Dig at Kennedy Family After Announcing “Reform” of Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump’s decision to shut the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for two years for “construction, revitalization, and complete rebuilding” was met with widespread criticism. Previously, he renamed the institution, adding his own name. He announced that he plans to transform the “tired, broken, and dilapidated Center” into “the finest performing arts facility of its kind,” The New York Times reported.

However, he appears unable to leave the Kennedy family alone, taking every chance to criticize them. On Thursday, Trump announced TrumpRx, a website that, according to him, will offer prescription drugs at discounted prices. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was present at the event, along with Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Joe Gabbia, chief design officer of the National Design Studio.

Trump praised vaccine critic Robert Kennedy during his speech. He said, “Bobby is back here. He’s so instrumental, he’s doing such a fantastic job.” He then steered his speech toward the Kennedy family. “Who would’ve thought a Kennedy…we love a Kennedy…(in) the Republican Party. But there’s been no better advocate for what we’re doing than Bobby Kennedy Jr.”

Trump can take the Kennedy Center for himself. He can change the name, shut the doors, and demolish the building. He can try to kill JFK. But JFK is kept alive by us now rising up to remove Donald Trump, bring him to justice, and restore the freedoms generations fought for. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) February 2, 2026

Trump announced his decision to shut down the JFK Center on his Truth Social account on Sunday. His decision was criticized by the former president’s family. JFK’s only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, and his niece, Maria Shriver, spoke out against the move.

Maria mocked Trump on social media. She wrote, “…I’ve determined that due to this change in schedule, it’s best for me to close this center down and rebuild a new center that will bear my name, which will surely get everybody to stop talking about the fact that everybody’s canceling… right?”

Translation: It has been brought to my attention that due to the name change (but nobody’s telling me it’s due to the name change), but it’s been brought to my attention that entertainers are canceling left and right, and I have determined that since the name change no one wants… https://t.co/BDsjQeOAC9 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 2, 2026

Joe Kennedy III, the son of former U.S. Representative Joseph P. Kennedy II and grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, also spoke out about the president’s decision. However, he reminded JFK followers to pay attention to how current leaders are running the country. “While this trespass on the people’s will is painful, President Kennedy would remind us that it is not buildings that define the greatness of a nation. It is the actions of its people and its leaders,” he stated.

The center’s new programming head resigned. Celebrated composer and pianist Philip Glass withdrew the world premiere of his highly anticipated Symphony No. 15: Lincoln in protest of the “current leadership” at the venue.