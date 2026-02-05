Seth Meyers Roasts Trump’s Excuse for Not Attending the Super Bowl

President Donald Trump has announced that he will not be attending this year’s Super Bowl, and his reason for it is, in his own words, “It’s just too far away.” However, the explanation has drawn skepticism as the President is well-known for taking trips all over the world, and yet the Super Bowl, which will be held in San Francisco this year, appears to be too far for him.

Comedian Seth Meyers noted the President’s reasoning and said Trump has his own plane, and therefore, the distance should not be a problem for him. The comedian then took a jab at the President’s family and said that it’s not as if Trump would have to share a station wagon with Don Jr., Eric, and Melania.

Meyers then observed that perhaps the President had decided to skip the Super Bowl because there was little chance he would be showered with gifts. He then highlighted how Trump’s previous visits to different countries always involved him getting gifts like crowns, golden golf balls, and even a McDonald’s mobile van.

The comedian then proceeded to compare Trump to a five-year-old who needs a crown and a McDonald’s like it’s his birthday. Meyers also jokingly added that Trump probably would have agreed to visit San Francisco if they had agreed to let him drive the trolley.

Netizens seem to agree with Meyers as one user commented under the video, “But he flew to Alaska to greet Putin.” Another one added, “Well, a certain Jeffrey wrote that on an email: simple, he needs to know he is getting something in return.”

Another user highlighted Trump’s health issues, saying, “Dude is on his last legs health-wise. Can’t have him trying to stay awake and dealing with thousands of people for multiple hours.”

However, keeping the jokes aside, Trump’s reason indeed does not make sense as the distance can never be a problem for him. Talking to The New York Post, Trump highlighted another aspect of this year’s Super Bowl that has left him disappointed. Commenting on this year’s performers, consisting of Bad Bunny and Green Day, Trump said, “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

“The Real Reason Trump Is Skipping the Super Bowl on Sunday” Trump claimed the big game is ‘too far away.’ Privately, his advisers warned he’d likely get booed if he went, sources tell Zeteo’s @swin24 https://t.co/yvoie2wpzC — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 4, 2026

Both Latin rap superstar Bad Bunny and the band Green Day have been vocal critics of Trump. Bad Bunny released the song “Nuevayol” last year, where an imitated voice of Trump said, “I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. . . . This country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans.”

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, on the other hand, showed his support for anti-deportation protesters in Minnesota as he said, “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda. I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.” The inclusion of artists who are openly critical of him does not naturally sit well with Trump and that might have fueled his decision to not attend the game.

Trump, however, cited only the distance aspect as his reason for not going, adding, “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”