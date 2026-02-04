Trump’s ‘Top Movie Star’ Tag for Melania Sparks a Meme Fest – “Hyping the Documentary Like It’s Oscar Gold”

Donald Trump just gave the biggest shout-out to his wife, Melania’s eponymous documentary, which hit the theatres last week. That’s not it, he went on to call the First Lady “a top movie star.”

Boasting about the Melania documentary recently, President Trump said, “It’s the number one documentary in 19 years, can you believe this? What do I get out of it? Nothing out of it. Now I have…so I had a top model, now I have a top movie star.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP touts the success of the First Lady’s documentary and her “movie star” status: “So it’s the number one documentary in 19 years. Can you believe this?” “What do I get out of it? Nothing out of it. So I had a top model, now I have a top movie star.” pic.twitter.com/StzKyn5KYK — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 3, 2026

Netizens had a lot of thoughts on Trump’s statement. “Joke, just like the documentary,” a user wrote. Some busted Trump with his big claims. “This guy can’t help it. He literally lies about everything,” an X user commented. Another one added, “Top movie star, sure buddy, you love to hear yourself talk.”

The ‘movie star’ tag that Trump gave Melania led to a lot of chatter and memes online, given the fact that the documentary opened to largely underwhelming reviews from critics. Reacting to Donald Trump’s comment, a netizen wrote, “Calling her a movie star is doing Olympic-level stretching. The propaganda budget is working overtime.”

Another netizen drew a line from Trump’s “top movie star” comment to Oscar gold. “Haha, Trump’s hyping Melania’s doc like it’s Oscar gold – top spot in 19 years? She’s gone from supermodel to silver screen queen overnight,” read a comment. Another X user reminded Trump, “She was never a top model.”

Here’s what other X users had to say about Trump’s big claim. “The comedy writes itself,” read one. A second added, “Not great business though. $40m to make and another $35m to market. First weekend gross was just over $8m. Indie film Iron Lung cost $3 m to make and took over $21m on the same weekend. So, Melania isn’t a great commercial success – it’s an expensive vanity project.” Flagging hints of narcissism in Trump’s statement, another user on X wrote, “All about him, as usual. No wonder she can’t stand him.”

Meanwhile, Trump has been cheering for Melania on social media big time. He has been reposting and sharing every positive review or box office update about the movie. “Last night I saw MELANIA, for the second time. The audience loved it, and so do I. Check it out — A MUST SEE,” he wrote in one of his tweets.

Last night I saw, “MELANIA,” for the second time. The audience loved it, and so do I. Check it out — A MUST SEE! https://t.co/rjwd5Appkv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2026

Before the film’s release, Donald Trump claimed that the film was selling out fast. “MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST,” his X post read. However, netizens contradicted his statement by sharing screenshots of empty theatre screens.

Speaking of the ratings, Melania’s film has garnered a poor 10% on Rotten Tomatoes despite its $7 million box office debut. Per Melania Trump, her documentary brings to life the “deliberate act of authorship.” At the documentary’s premiere, this is what the First Lady said about her first project as a coproducer: “Inviting you to witness events and emotions through a window of rich imagery. It is a created experience that offers perspectives, insights, and moments that only a few have seen,” she stated at the premiere of the movie.”