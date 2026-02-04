Melania Trump’s Documentary Hits Record Low on IMDb — But She’s Boasting About the ‘Success’

Melania Trump’s self-titled documentary received a rating of 1.3 on IMDb right after its release. Low ticket sales and limited audience interest had already suggested a weak reception. The documentary, released on Jan. 30, could result in significant losses for Amazon MGM Studios. Directed by filmmaker Brett Ratner, the movie cost $75 million.

To make it a success, the documentary will have to make at least double the budget. However, low ratings and harsh criticism could make that difficult. The documentary initially debuted with a rating lower than 1.3 on IMDb.

🚨IT’S A SICKENING CULT: Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany says Melania should be nominated for an Oscar. Meanwhile, the film now holds the lowest rating in history on IMBD, making it the worst rated film of ALL TIME on the site. pic.twitter.com/cvJTaqZpDw — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 2, 2026

According to Deadline, the movie made $7 million during its opening three-day weekend. They may consider it a winning milestone since it’s a documentary, being the biggest opening in five years. But this may not be enough to even cover its production cost.

Amid criticism, the Rotten Tomatoes rating dropped from 10% to 5%. This may lead to even fewer ticket sales. One critic wrote, “Ratner has accidentally delivered the ultimate chronicle of 21st-century excess and greed, a world of casual yet immense cruelty covered in flop sweat and gold glitter.”

Another one added, “It contains nothing: no ideas, no point of view, no tension beyond whether the tailors will be able to properly alter her inauguration turtleneck.” The third critic added, “Quite possibly the least revealing documentary ever made. Even her favorite recording artist seems to be a liar. Did you know she used to be a model?”

‘MELANIA’ is currently one of the lowest-rated movies of all time on IMDb. This documentary was about the life of Melania Trump, showcasing her role as First Lady. The film has a rating of 1.3/10 stars with over 24k reviews. pic.twitter.com/HAlQ2nFhjD — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) February 2, 2026

The movie covers the inauguration week of Trump’s second term as president. Melania had creative control of the movie to show her role as the First Lady, but it does not reveal much about her personal life.

On the other hand, MAGA loyalists are thrilled by the documentary, even demanding Oscar nominations. Donald Trump also praised Melania, calling her a top movie star.

Melania Trump also boasted on X about the movie reaching $1 million Monday’s box office haul. She also shared an article revealing her documentary has out-grossed five 2025 Oscar nominees.