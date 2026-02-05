Trump Stands Feet Away as Congressman Delivers Public Prayer Rebuke

Rep. Jonathan Jackson asked God to guide President Donald Trump “into greater levels of compassion” during a prayer delivered just feet away from the president at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday at the Washington Hilton.

Jackson, an Illinois Democrat and co-chair of the event, offered the prayer after Trump spoke at the annual gathering of lawmakers and invited guests. This year, the breakfast returned to the Washington Hilton as a single, unified event, according to the co-chairs’ announcement.

In his prayer, Jackson requested “the health and deliberations of the president of the United States,” stating that God should be “the final arbiter of whatever decisions he endeavors to make.”

He highlighted the president’s responsibilities and how his decisions affect families and communities.

“Today, we remind him that the lives of millions of people are in his hands,” Jackson said. He added that the president has the power “to turn mourning into dancing, or to reduce the country into a cosmic elegy of chaos and suffering.”

Jackson also prayed that Trump would pay attention to vulnerable Americans, saying, “We pray that he would be mindful of the poor,” and that he would focus on easing “suffering happening on farms in the Midwest, and the families preparing to bury their loved ones in Minneapolis.”

He based his appeal on scripture, telling the audience that “the book of Timothy teaches” that leaders are “entrusted with leadership,” and he invoked Matthew 25 while calling for compassion toward others.

The prayer took place as the Trump administration continues its focus on immigration enforcement and other domestic priorities, issues that have sparked intense political debate in Washington and on the campaign trail. Jackson did not mention specific policies in his prayer, but stressed that leadership requires moral clarity and care for those affected by government actions.

Trump, 79, stayed near the congressman during the prayer. Several outlets described the moment as a direct appeal to the president while he stood beside the lectern.

The National Prayer Breakfast, first held in 1953, attracts members of Congress and international guests for remarks and prayers centered on faith and public service. Organizers announced that the 2026 breakfast took place at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Washington Hilton.

Organizers and lawmakers have long used the event to pray for the president, no matter their party. They often blend personal blessings with calls for wisdom and restraint. Cline’s office described the 2026 gathering as focused on fellowship and unified prayer.

Jackson’s appearance quickly gained attention online as clips and quotes circulated. Coverage highlighted how his prayer stressed compassion and the responsibilities of office while Trump was close enough to hear it.