Former President Donald Trump is one of the most controversial political figures in the States. Regardless of facing a plethora of legal troubles, he’s still actively campaigning for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections. While he does have quite a fanbase to further empower him on this journey to hopefully get reinstated to his former position, perhaps his ultimate support system is his family.

Trump’s children namely, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump were often spotted alongside him while he was contesting for President back in 2016 along with his wife Melania Trump. Although he was known to be a devoted father before he came to power in the aforementioned year, parents in particular may have had some beef with him.

Also Read: Hillary Clinton Feels That Donald Trump Exhibits a Psychological Phenomenon Called Projection

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

According to a 2016 Fortune article, Trump faced quite a lot of backlash after sharing his thoughts on parenthood. The publication quoted a 2016 Buzzfeed article featuring interviews between 2003 and 2007, in which he talked about fatherhood and how he carries out the role. In a 2005 episode of the Opie and Anthony Show, Trump was asked if he played a role in changing diapers for his children.

To which he replied in all honesty, “No, I don’t do that.” Furthermore, Trump elaborates on the dynamics he and his wife follow in terms of parenthood and the roles that they both play as husband and wife, “There’s a lot of women out there that demand the husband act like the wife, and you know, there’s a lot of husbands that listen to that.”

Also Read: Here's Why Donald Trump Calls Himself The ‘Least Racist Person In The World’

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

He added, “So you know, they go for it.” The twice-impeached former President noted that if he wasn’t married to Melania, he probably wouldn’t be a father because it’s “not his thing.” He said, “I’m really, like a great father…But, certain things you do and certain things you don’t. It’s just not for me.”

Also Read: When Jimmy Kimmel Made Fun Of Donald Trump's Coffee Table Book, Calling It a 'Weird Side Project'

Moreover, the former President claims to believe that fathers merely supply the family with the necessary monetary funds, while mothers undertake other roles to support their husbands and the family. In a 2005 interview with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, he emphasized his views on fatherhood once more quite bluntly. He said, “I won’t do anything to take care of them [his children]. I’ll supply funds and she’ll [his wife] take care of the kids.”

Next, Trump expressed his disapproval of a hypothetical [possibly real] situation and said, “It’s not like I’m gonna be walking the kids down Central Park.” He also made a direct reference to his wife and gushed, “Melania is a wonderful mother. She takes care of the baby and I pay all of the costs.” Whether or not Trump still holds the same views on parenthood or fatherhood in general remains in the dark.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Melania and Barron Trump Left Trump Tower With Packed Bags on Donald Trump’s Birthday

Secret Service Claimed That Donald Trump Spent This Much Money During His Presidency