Donald Trump Once Called Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’ and Himself a ‘Total Con'

In 2018, former President Donald Trump unleashed a scathing tweet targeting adult movie actor Stormy Daniels, referring to her as "Horseface" and deriding her attorney, Michael Avenatti, as a "3rd rate lawyer." Additionally, in what appears to have been a mistaken self-deprecation, Trump labeled himself "a total con," as detailed by The Quint. This tweet emerged a day after a rare legal triumph for Trump, as a federal judge in California ruled in his favor, mandating Daniels to reimburse the president's legal fees amid their ongoing legal disputes. Meanwhile, according to The Hill sources, Daniels' legal representative, Avenatti, fired back at Trump, condemning him as a "disgusting misogynist" in response to the derogatory remarks.

He additionally labeled him a "liar" who has brought disgrace upon both his family and the nation. "Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?” he tweeted. Simultaneously, the former adult film performer retaliated against Trump in a subsequent response. “Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women, and lack of self-control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny,” she stated.

Moreover, during an interview, Trump stood firm without retracting his derogatory reference to Daniels as "horseface." When questioned about the appropriateness of his remarks targeting a woman's appearance, he remained unapologetic. He said, "You can take it any way you want." Additionally, Trump faced widespread criticism for his remarks about Daniels, drawing hate from many individuals. Online users swiftly began to mock Trump's mistake while also highlighting how his unintentional statement held a degree of truth. One user tweeted, "My dear students, Let this be a learning moment for you on the importance of spelling and punctuation. That comma at the end of Mr. Trump's tweet (between the words "me" and "a total con!") makes it look like @POTUS is calling himself "a total con."

On the other hand, Daniels had previously asserted that she engaged in an affair with Trump back in 2006, later pursuing legal action against him. The defamation lawsuit surfaced after Trump's criticism of Daniels regarding the release of a sketch depicting an individual she alleged had threatened her in 2011, compelling her to maintain silence about her reported relationship with Trump. Moreover, this happened in a Las Vegas parking lot, reported The Guardian.

JUST IN: Donald Trump calls Stormy Daniels "horseface" and says he'll "go after" her and Michael Avenatti https://t.co/tPZbBX7jN4 pic.twitter.com/MnuU2Dcsib — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 16, 2018

Contrary to Daniels' claims, Trump and his associates rejected any assertions of a sexual liaison with her. Meanwhile, a significant recent turn unfolded when Trump faced exclusion from Colorado's presidential primary ballot. In a rare and historic move, the Colorado Supreme Court rendered a decision disqualifying Trump from eligibility to contend for the US presidency. The court cited Trump's alleged role in inciting the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol as the basis for this unprecedented ruling, marking a decision regarding his capacity to pursue the nation's highest office.

