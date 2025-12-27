Don Jr. Seemingly Snubs Ex-Wife Vanessa Trump as Fiance Bettina Anderson Flaunts New Ring on Christmas

Donald Trump Jr. offered a glimpse into his Christmas celebrations with loved ones but seemingly snubbed his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

The President’s eldest son took to Instagram on Friday, December 26, 2025, to share a set of photos featuring his fianceé Bettina Anderson, her family, as well as his five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe, whom he shares with Vanessa.

One photo showed Don Jr. posing with his children in front of a Christmas tree, while another captured him with Bettina, her mother, Inger Anderson, and her sister, Kristina McPherson, at a church.

The businessman also added a selfie with Bettina on his carousel post. Bettina can be seen cozying up to Don Jr. in the photo while also flaunting the sparkly engagement ring she received from her fiancé.

“Grateful for this season, for family, for my smurfs, and for all the blessings that matter most. Merry Christmas, everyone,” the President’s son captioned the post.

While the post highlighted Donald Trump Jr.’s close-knit Christmas celebrations with his near and dear ones, his ex-wife largely remained missing from the frame.

However, The Irish Star reported that despite not being captured in any of the images, Vanessa was likely present at the same venue where Don Jr.’s photos were taken.

Their daughter, Kai, reportedly shared a photo with her mother in front of the same Christmas tree and white decoration where she posed with her father and siblings. The golfer was even dressed in the same outfit, which featured a white cardigan and a red skirt.



One may note that not only ex-wife Vanessa but father Donald Trump, stepmom Melania, as well as siblings Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron were also missing from Don Jr.’s Instagram post.

Don’s post comes after the President announced his upcoming wedding to Bettina during the White House Christmas party on December 15, 2025.

“It’s not often that I’m at a loss for words, because we usually do the ranting and raving really well, but this is a little different,” the 47-year-old said at the time.

“I just want to wish all of you guys an incredible holiday season, a Merry Christmas, a very Happy New Year. And [I want] to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes,’” he added.

Bettina further shared, “This has been the most unforgettable weekend. I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you.”

While Don Jr. is officially engaged, Vanessa is currently dating golf star Tiger Woods. The former couple tied the knot in November 2005, but called it quits more than a decade later.

Vanessa reportedly filed for divorce in March 2018, which was finalized by the end of the year. Despite their separation, the exes continue to remain cordial while co-parenting their five children.