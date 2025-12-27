Melania Appears to Send Cold Message to ‘Fool’ Trump at 2025 Christmas Bash — Netizens Say, “They’re Incapable of True Happiness”

The livestream of Melania and Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve bash might have done more harm than good. On December 24, 2025, the couple hosted a festive dinner at Mar-a-Lago, which was broadcast live on Fox News.

However, the President did not appear to be in a very festive mood. Several videos from the event are now going viral, showcasing Trump with a grim expression on his face, even though he was sitting at the table with the love of his life, Melania Trump.

One such viral video shows Melania allegedly asking Trump to cheer up. In the clip, the couple can be seen with Melania’s father, Viktor Knavs. While the First Lady is engaged in a conversation with her father, the President looks around, seemingly lost in thought.

Donald and Melania at Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Donald looks thrilled. pic.twitter.com/uEQHwT7Spv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 25, 2025

It did not look like Trump was enjoying the bash at all and seemingly felt left out. The President can mostly be seen keeping to himself until he spotted the camera. Trump then made a fist and interacted with the camera by rotating his hand in a circular motion.

At that moment, he also tried to join the conversation between his wife and her father, but experts believe, Melania issued a stern warning for her husband instead.

According to The Irish Star, lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling decoded the tense conversation between the POTUS and FLOTUS. Hickling revealed that after interacting with the camera, Trump allegedly told Knavs, “You know, you’re right, Viktor, I like talking to people. Chatting, checking in with the people.”

Melania then echoed similar thoughts and said, “Yeah, he likes chatting.” According to Hickling, this exchange was followed by Trump asking Melania if she is comfortable. However, in response, the First Lady allegedly made a surprising remark and almost referred to her husband as a ‘fool.’

Hickling has deciphered Melania saying, “It’s such an expected thing, you can’t make a fool of yourself.” The clip was posted by Republicans against Trump on X, and social media was quick to notice the tension between the power couple.

One follower criticized Trump for his lack of enthusiasm and wrote, “He always looks angry and miserable. He’s truly the modern version of Scrooge. That’s why he needs to make everyone around him just as miserable as he is.”

The official White House Christmas portrait 🎄🔥 pic.twitter.com/mGjJEo3mCr — Ty🇺🇸 (@RainbowRight76) December 24, 2025

Another social media user made a sarcastic comment and penned, “They’re so much in love that she has to keep her distance. Perfect picture of intimacy and togetherness. What a farce.”

One commenter opined that the President and Melania have ‘miserable lives’ and wrote, “They both look like they’re having the time of their miserable lives. I honestly believe they’re incapable of true happiness.”

This is the second time in a week when the couple has been criticized for lacking festive spirit. Earlier on December 23, the White House launched this year’s Christmas Card, which again featured the Trumps’ frowning faces, and sparked backlash on social media.

Well, considering that Trump’s name has been mentioned several times in the recently released Epstein Files, it makes sense that the President might not be in a joyous mood. And, he seems to be failing to put on a happy facade as well.