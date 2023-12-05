Donald Trump Lashes Out At ‘Crazy’ Liz Cheney, Vehemently Denies 'Depression' Claims

Former President Donald Trump is lashing out against Republican Liz Cheney after she published a book with claims about Donald Trump's depression after January 6. In response to allegations that he went without food following the Capitol riot on January 6, former president Donald Trump is vehemently disputing accusations of depression and asserting that he was eating “too much,” Raw Story reported.

An excerpt from Liz Cheney's recently published autobiography Oath and Honor, the former Republican lawmaker provided insight into the GOP's reaction to the violent uprising. Cheney describes how, following the Capitol riot, she found out that Kevin McCarthy, the then-leader of the GOP, had visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago. McCarthy is reported to have told Cheney, a fervent and outspoken opponent of Trump, that he had gone to see him because the former president's inner circle was becoming concerned for his health when she confronted him about the meeting. The book asserts that the reason for this seeming worry was that Trump was not eating, per The Independent.

Liz Cheney says McCarthy claimed he went to Mar-a-Lago after January 6th because Trump was depressed and was not eating pic.twitter.com/Ag0IULSHzp — Acyn (@Acyn) November 28, 2023

"Crazy Liz Cheney, who suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome at a level rarely seen before, writes in her boring new book that Kevin McCarthy said he came to Mar-a-Lago after the RIGGED election because, 'the former president was depressed and not eating,'" Trump fumed. "That statement is not true. I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much." "But that’s not why Kevin McCarthy was there," Trump added. "He was at Mar-a-Lago to get my support, and to bring the Republican Party together - Only good intentions."

"Liz Cheney, worked with others on the J6 Committee to delete and destroy the evidence and findings of the committee." pic.twitter.com/BNbOJxzc9U — Screwpulas (@Screwpulas) December 4, 2023

As vice chair of the select committee looking into the attack on the Capitol on January 6, Cheney—one of Trump's most prominent and powerful GOP opponents—repeatedly used her position to warn of the threat she believed Trump posed to American democracy, per The Hill.

“Liz Cheney, on the other hand, went on to lose her seat in Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressperson in the history of the U.S. She then worked with others on the J6 Committee to delete and destroy the evidence and findings of the committee,” Trump wrote on the Truth Social post, repeating a baseless claim about the committee.

The committee released an 814-page final report from its investigation and additional evidence on a government website that is open to the public. There's no evidence that the committee removed any evidence. In 2022, despite her resolute denial of any electoral tampering, Cheney was unsuccessful in her bid for reelection.

“This primary election is over. But now the real work begins,” Cheney said after losing the primary race. “So, I ask you tonight to join me. As we leave here, let us resolve that we will stand together — Republicans, Democrats, and independents — against those who would destroy our republic,” she concluded.

