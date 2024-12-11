Donald Trump Gives His Lawyer Alina Habba a High-Ranking Post: "A Role Model For Women..."

Donald Trump has once again demonstrated his preference for loyalty above all else by appointing his personal lawyer, Alina Habba, as Counselor to the President in his forthcoming administration. The announcement, made via Trump’s Truth Social platform, highlighted Habba’s unwavering commitment to defending him through a litany of legal and political battles. In his post, Trump described Habba as a “tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team.” He praised her relentless support, particularly during the challenging court cases that have dodged him in recent years.

As per Daily Beast, he further added, “She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve. Standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles, and countless days in Court. Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice…” Habba’s appointment signifies her ascension to the highest ranks of Trump’s inner circle, solidifying her role as one of his most trusted advisors.

Habba celebrated the announcement on social media, calling it “the honor of my life” to serve the 45th and 47th President of the United States. This new role is a prominent leap for the 40-year-old attorney, whose journey with Trump began in 2021 when she joined his legal team. Habba’s tenure as Trump’s lawyer has been eventful, to say the least. She represented Trump in the civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, where Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, resulting in an $83.3 million judgment against him.

As per USA Today, she also defended Trump in his New York civil fraud trial, where a judge ruled that he owed $454 million for inflating the value of his assets. Throughout these high-profile cases, Habba’s courtroom conduct attracted scrutiny. During the Carroll trial, federal Judge Lewis Kaplan constantly reprimanded her for procedural missteps. Kapla once told Habba, "This is not my law school examination," when she challenged a ruling. In Trump’s civil fraud trial, Judge Arthur Engoron similarly instructed her to focus on legal arguments rather than political commentary, particularly after she addressed courtroom spectators instead of the judge.

Before joining Trump’s legal team, Habba had a relatively low-profile legal career, primarily representing a parking garage company. Her trajectory took a sharp turn when she became one of Trump’s fiercest defenders, often appearing at his rallies and in the media to advocate for him. This loyalty and her willingness to take on high-stakes cases have evidently paid off with her appointment to this prestigious role. Habba is not the first of Trump’s defense attorneys to be rewarded with a government role. Trump has tapped multiple former legal allies for positions in his administration, including Pam Bondi as Attorney General and Todd Blanche and Emil Bove for top roles in the Justice Department.