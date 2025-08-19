Donald Trump Could Face ‘Prince Andrew-Style Downfall’ Over Epstein Ties, Biographer Warns

The author of a new book that explores Prince Andrew’s connections to the disgraced banker, Andrew Lownie, told RadarOnline.com that “the Epstein connection destroyed Andrew’s public life – and Trump risks the same fate if fresh details emerge.”

In his new book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Lownie, 62, spends a whole chapter on Epstein’s political and social entanglements. After resolving a US civil sexual assault lawsuit, the 65-year-old Duke of York, the youngest son of the late Queen Elizabeth, was compelled to give up his royal patronages and military awards in 2022.

Along with renouncing the title His Royal Highness, he completely stopped performing public tasks. Despite a now-famous photo of him with Andrew at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort on February 12, 2000, Trump, 79, has long denied knowing the duke.

Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, his s– trafficking fixer, are both shown in the photo with the guests. Asked about their relationship, Lownie said: “Yes, there’s photographic evidence of them together.”

The Dark Side of Power: It’s Over Trump Time’s up. I believe the Epstein investigation will explode with damaging information within weeks if not days. pic.twitter.com/qjiPHr5uuo — ThisBoomerHitsDifferent (@BoomerHitsDiff) July 28, 2025

Although Trump and Prince Andrew were in the same social circles at the time, the author contends that any connection between them was probably incidental. “I’m not aware they were friends,” he claimed.

“That was when Andrew was spending time in the States, and Trump was living the high life in Florida. They may have met on official terms a few years later when Andrew showed Trump around London.”

What do you make of this? Trump’s name reportedly appears multiple times in the Epstein files, according to the Wall Street Journal. Sources suggest his own advisors, Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche, informed him back in May and encouraged him to NOT release any more files!… pic.twitter.com/Ruulw22NAn — Steven Hassan, PhD (@CultExpert) July 26, 2025

Due to the fallout from his connections with Epstein, Andrew has been forced to live as a royal recluse. In an out-of-court settlement, he paid millions to Virginia Giuffre, one of the most well-known victims of the sex trafficker, after she claimed the royal had slept with her when she was a teenager, a claim he has consistently denied.

Some of his MAGA supporters have publicly burned their red campaign caps in protest of the Epstein controversy, which is still going on six years after the financier passed away in a New York prison cell.

Trump’s failure to fulfill a campaign pledge to make all government documents related to Epstein public was one flashpoint. After Elon Musk claimed on social media that Trump’s name was among the unreleased material, critics pounced on the U-turn.