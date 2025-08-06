“Those Epstein Files Gonna Bite Your B-tt” — New Song Warns Trump He Can’t Escape the Controversy

Donald Trump has been trying too hard to move on from the Epstein controversy but has miserably failed to do so. He has been dragging down former presidents by making bizarre allegations against them. His trade war with multiple countries and his creepy obsession with Sydney Sweeney’s controversial ad, aren’t enough for people to forget that he’s been trying to bury the Epstein files that his administration announced won’t be made public.

However, the common citizens are as stubborn as the current administration, as they refuse to shut down the chatter around Epstein’s client list and the possibility that Trump’s name could be on it. Things have taken a creative turn as Grammy-winning Maryland musician Cathy Fink has made a song about the whole drama, ultimately issuing a dire warning to Trump.

She posted the song, having a duration of 2 minutes and 23 seconds, on her official YouTube channel, where she enjoys over 22k subscribers. In the video, Cathy is joined by “Gathering of Old-Time Musicians,” as she writes in the YouTube description. The song is titled, “It ain’t gonna go away – Ode to the Epstein files.”

The song kicks off with a catchy chorus that goes: “It ain’t gonna go away / It ain’t gonna go away / Those Epstein files gonna bite your b-tt / But it ain’t gonna go away.”

“You can fire more people, you can try to distract / But it ain’t gonna work this time / There’s lots of pages you’d like to retract / While you’re slipping with the slime,” the singer further takes a dig at Donald Trump.

Mentioning Trump’s latest Scotland trip, she added in the song: “You can go to Scotland, you can go to golf / You can go to war today / You can point your finger at everyone else / But it ain’t going to go away.”

It ends with a dire warning to Trump: “We won’t stop singing till we see those names in a book we want to read / The victims all deserve it out / Till we root out each bad seed.”

The song has garnered over 2,90,000 views on YouTube. Meanwhile, clips of the songs are also being shared on several social media platforms. Netizens are loving Cathy’s attempt to keep the conversation alive via a creative song. Someone wrote, “These folks are what makes America great… not again, now… forever. The American Spirit will prevail!”

Another commented, “Real Americana, music for the people against corruption and oppression.”

A comment under her YouTube upload reads, “OMG this is wholesome and radical at the same time – I didn’t know such combination existed.”

“Once it’s a song, it certainly won’t go away,” another user chimed in.

A MAGA critic wrote, “ON POINT !!!! Hey MAGA this is what makes a America great.”

SHOWN: Best friends Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein best-friending. pic.twitter.com/NquAHi4iKl — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) July 28, 2025

On July 6, the US Department of Justice and the FBI declared that the infamous Epstein ‘client list’ doesn’t exist. The Justice Department further announced that no additional documents from Epstein’s case would be disclosed.

The announcement sparked outrage among citizens who were waiting for the Republican Party to release the files, as they had promised earlier. It even caused outrage within the MAGA circle, which further led people to believe that Trump and his close allies are trying to hide something.