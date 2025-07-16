Donald Trump Dismisses Epstein Files Controversy as ‘Boring Stuff’—Completely Ignores MAGA Base Demanding Answers

Donald Trump isn’t exactly bending over backward to reassure his fans about the whole Jeffrey Epstein client list. In fact, he’s basically telling them to get over it.

For a person who once promised he’d reveal the “coveted details” of Epstein’s infamous files if re-elected, he sure sounds tired of the subject now. When pressed about the topic this week, despite even his die-hard MAGA base getting restless over his silence, Trump didn’t mince words.

“I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It’s pretty boring stuff,” he told reporters after stepping off Air Force One in Maryland. He didn’t stop there. “It’s sordid, but it’s boring. And I don’t understand why it keeps going. I think, really, only pretty bad people, including ‘fake news,’ want to keep something like that going.”

Here’s Trump calling the Jeffrey Epstein case pretty boring stuff: “I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody; it’s pretty boring stuff.” “I don’t understand why it keeps going.” RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!!!!!

That dismissal is ringing pretty hollow with a lot of Trump’s supporters. According to new polling from the Democracy Institute, about 67% of those who voted for him last November aren’t on board with his decision to let the Epstein files stay buried. Even first-time 2024 Trump voters are giving it the side-eye, with 71% saying they’re unhappy with how he’s handled it. Among Americans overall, 63% think it’s a bad move.

It doesn’t help that the Trump camp keeps sending mixed signals. Not too long ago, Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was ready to dive into the documents. But last week, she pulled back, citing a memo from the Justice Department and FBI saying there’s no “client list” to reveal in the first place.

That has left many in Trump’s base feeling betrayed. After all, before taking office, loyalists like FBI Director Kash Patel and his assistant Dan Bongino were adamant the list was real and being hidden by so-called “deep state” operatives. But after combing through the evidence, the Justice Department says there’s simply nothing appropriate or worthwhile to release.

Trump’s offhand remarks in Maryland weren’t even his first swipe at the controversy this week. On Saturday, he went on one of his classic Truth Social rants, throwing support behind Bondi while scolding supporters for obsessing over Epstein. As usual, he also made sure to blame Joe Biden, Democrats, and past administrations for bungling the Epstein scandal, and, of course, for unfairly trying to drag him into it.

It’s an especially awkward topic for Trump given his own history with Epstein. He used to be pretty chummy with both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, even showing up on multiple flight logs from Epstein’s private jet in the 1990s. And when his own campaign plane was out of commission, he reportedly hitched a ride on Epstein’s jet to make it to 2024 campaign events.

But if anyone expected Trump to address those details, or offer clarity on those promised revelations, they’re still waiting. And judging by his “boring” brush-off, they might be waiting a while.