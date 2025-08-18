Rosie O’Donnell Tells America to “Keep Talking About Trump and Epstein” After President Backs Away From Promise to Release Explosive Files

The warning from Rosie O’Donnell to the people of America is to “keep talking about Trump and Epstein.” Reminding her fans of the link between Donald Trump and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who passed away in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s-x trafficking charges, the comedian and former talk show host shared the statement on her Instagram.

Trump pledged to make the Epstein files—a set of records about the FBI investigation, public during his reelection campaign. Conspiracy theories concerning the documents and the notion that other well-known individuals might be connected to Epstein’s misdeeds have been stoked by his subsequent retraction of that pledge.

From her criticism of him on The View to Trump’s recent threats to take away her U.S. citizenship, Rosie and Trump have been at odds for almost 20 years. On July 12, he posted on Truth Social, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

She has been outspoken in her disapproval of the president, calling him a “criminal” in an interview earlier this month on Ireland AM, adding, “It gets worse every day.” We are living in a dystopian nightmare, and nobody is taking any action to change it. Rosie relocated to Ireland in January and is in the process of getting Irish citizenship.

Rosie O’Donnell on Donald Trump: “I had to move to Ireland because I knew that Trump is a sick, sick man. This is the worst human that’s ever been in the office, bar none. And America, you deserve better. We must demand it.” pic.twitter.com/nS8Gl2XiTk — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 23, 2025

The Instagram photo, which includes the words “Keep talking about Trump and Epstein” in a red box, alludes to the fact that Trump has been attempting to deflect criticism by shifting the responsibility after breaking his pledge to release the Epstein papers.

Trump supporters reacted negatively to the Trump administration’s announcement on July 7 that it would not be releasing any more records about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, including a purported client list of people involved in child sex trafficking. Billionaire Elon Musk said on X, formerly Twitter, that Trump was “in the Epstein files,” which is why he was reluctant to share them, following their falling out.

Rosie O’Donnell on Donald Trump: “Well he is a cruel, criminal and mentally unstable man. I think he’s the worst thing to ever happen to the United States. And his cruelty knows no bounds.” pic.twitter.com/4ev0cjgGen — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 9, 2025

When questioned about his acquaintance with the convicted pedophile, Trump has reacted angrily, at one point calling him “a guy who never dies.” Trump also responded to the criticism on Truth Social by advising his fans not to “waste Time and Energy on Jefferey Epstein.”

The “files were made up by (former FBI Director James) Comey, (former President Barack) Obama made them up, they were made up by the Biden (administration),” he added, even though US Attorney General Pam Bondi had stated in February that the files were on her desk awaiting review.

Rosie has posted many posts, including this one, reminding people to keep talking about the Epstein files in the hopes that they will eventually be made public.