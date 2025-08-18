Et tu, Florida man? A Florida man lost his life after a friend stabbed him in an argument related to Donald Trump. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while Donald Henry was taken into custody.

According to Henry, the argument between him and his friend Shawn Popp started over the President “filing for bankruptcy.” The scene unfolded on October 22, 2022, in a house in Florida. The house located in the 6000 block of SW Shores Avenue in Arcadia became the scene of the death of Popp.

Argument over Trump leads to deadly stabbing attack after victim spoke to killer ‘like he was stupid’ https://t.co/rsWgjLbFLa — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 17, 2025

A witness who had seen the altercation go down shares how the two men started arguing while a group of people smoked marijuana. Henry was sharpening a knife at that point in time. Popp and Henry, who were talking about Donald Trump, seemingly started arguing, according to the witness.

Another individual who was present at the scene suggested that the two “take it outside” when the argument turned heated. Henry then pushed Popp into a sliding door and reportedly stabbed him in the chest.

“You stabbed me in the chest, you son of a b—-,” Popp said, according to an affidavit written by deputies who later arrested Henry. Shawn then reportedly walked to the other side of the road and then collapsed.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence/gore. Donald Henry, 38, has been found guilty of second-degree murder & tampering with evidence in the 2022 stabbing death of his friend, Shawn Popp, in Florida. The incident occurred after an argument over Donald… pic.twitter.com/8LhgKutylu — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) August 18, 2025

When police arrived at the scene, Popp was pronounced dead. When Henry was being arrested and read his Miranda warning, he revealed what the argument between the two friends had been.

The man shared how he and his friend were discussing “Donald Trump filing for bankruptcy” in the living room. Popp allegedly left the home and came back while “talking to him like he was stupid.”

At the time of his arrest, Henry claimed that it was Popp who attacked him first. The man alleged that Shawn hit him in the face, which made his “training” kick in. The training prompted Henry to “hit Shawn once.”

Later, Henry admitted that he had stabbed his friend with a kitchen knife. He claimed that he plunged the blade into Popp’s upper chest “because he was taught to stop the threat, like police officers are.”

ARGUMENT TURNS DEADLY | https://t.co/NHHLYMqMdU

A man has been convicted of second-degree murder after a heated argument over Donald Trump led to a fatal stabbing. pic.twitter.com/DaG6ErBCC6 — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) August 18, 2025

Notably, the authorities did not find any wounds or signs of injuries on Henry’s body that would prove that he attacked the other man out of self-protection.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Henry was convicted of second-degree murder. He was also found guilty of tampering with evidence. The man has now been transported to the DeSoto County Jail. Donald Henry’s sentencing has been set for October.