The routine was supposed to look organized when Donald Trump gave Vladimir Putin an actual red carpet in Alaska on Friday. Instead, it looked like something from a blooper reel. At Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, cameras saw Trump, now 79, swaying left, then right, then left again as he walked toward his Russian counterpart.

It looked as though the carpet itself was tricking him.

The situation led to online comparisons shortly thereafter, with political analysts, health care providers, and memers all asking the same question: Why is Donald Trump not able to walk in a straight line?

This stage was no small one. Heavy cheers, a handshake that marked an end to cold relations, and a B-2 stealth bomber flyover interrupted the historic meeting, the first time Putin has set foot on American soil since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Still, the clumsy shuffle of a man trying to maintain his cool on the carpet obscured all the meaning.

Can any doctors tell me. Why is Trump struggling to walk in a straight line? pic.twitter.com/hAYgGI8AAz — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) August 15, 2025

Although withdrawn medical experts haven’t reached an agreement, theories range from neuropathy to age-related issues with balance to a bad back. The look and feel weren’t good for a president who had previously made fun of his opponents, like Jeb Bush, for their “low energy” and physical stamina. Still, for someone of Donald Trump’s age, walking tremors are not unusual.

Neurologists often cite peripheral neuropathy, spinal stenosis, and even inner-ear balance disorders as possible causes. Some say that orthopedic causes, such as a degenerative back condition, sore feet, or bad knees, may be just as likely.

However, such reasons were not accepted by the more conspiracy-prone sections of the internet.

Donald Trump’s zigzag pattern, according to some, showed his nervousness, which is a natural reaction when standing next to Vladimir Putin, the most infamous strongman in the world. Others claimed that the erratic course was a metaphor for being a leader who is both literally and figuratively incapable of walking a straight line due to a broken compass.

On X (formerly Twitter), reactions were lightning-fast and infused suspicion and jokes. Another user made fun of the fact that Donald Trump’s steps were similar to the stumble that occurs after “several tequilas and a round of golf,” while another user compared it to their battles with foot and back pain. Others argue that this is what happens when a moral compass is broken.

A third ironically noted, “A crooked man walks a crooked path.”

Pop culture also made a cameo. One Fortnite fan made a quip about Trump zigzagging to ward off sniper fire, while another correlated him to a Fremen from Dune, who was always walking like a worm-rider and not an ordinary guy.

Still, others gave him the benefit of the doubt, pointing out that anyone who had survived two assassination attempts and was about to meet “the most hated man in the world” might not manage a perfectly straight line either.

So, we saw how Americans look at politics in 2025: with a joke first, and genuine concern second.

Trump and Putin’s meeting was touted as a serious attempt to move peace negotiations forward, despite the spectacle. But the summit not resulted in much real diplomacy, no ceasefire agreement, and no clear plan for Ukraine. But rather, Trump’s awkward hand-on-the-back gesture as they came down the stairs, his clapping for Putin, and his walking style were the main topics of headlines.

Donald Trump zigzagging toward Putin symbolized his political path: erratic, unsteady, and hard to control.