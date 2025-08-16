Donald Trump and ‘Tiny’ Putin’s Hilarious Height Difference Exposed in Awkward Summit Meeting

When U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, it wasn’t just diplomacy that grabbed attention. The striking height difference between the two leaders sparked a wave of reactions online, with many saying Trump seemed to project “authority” over his Russian counterpart from the very first handshake.

The highly anticipated summit was arranged to seek potential solutions to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has raged since February 2022. Trump was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff as they welcomed Putin with a red carpet reception.

But as the two presidents greeted each other, social media immediately lit up. One user on X observed, “Trump looks dominant and won the initial body language. His handshake was really powerful, and he did the tap. Putin, who is significantly smaller in height, looked small on the opening body language.”

Others were quick to point out the exact numbers. “Geez… I never knew the height difference until now. Trump is 6’3”—huge. And Putin is 5’7”—lol,” wrote one. Another commented, “Interesting… Putin is 5’7 Trump is 6’3. It’s a solid height difference. You don’t see it in the video, so Putin is on stilts again. I’ve heard he uses very special shoes to appear taller.”

Some even compared the handshake to a showdown. “Irresistible force vs immovable object as both guys go for the knuckle crusher grip. Putin’s at an early disadvantage because he’s short compared to Trump.” Meanwhile, skeptics questioned the accuracy of the official figures. “Putin is supposed to be 5’7” and Trump 6’3. One of them is lying about their height. Trump is 22 cm taller than Putin (190 vs. 168), but in the photo, he looks almost the same height. Is he using heels again?” another asked.

While body language and stature dominated much of the online chatter, the real focus of the meeting remained the war in Ukraine. Trump acknowledged that beyond ceasefire talks, discussions could also touch on U.S.-Russia trade. He noted that Russia’s delegation included business figures and said he was open to exploring deals if progress was made.

Vladimir Putin says he deeply respects President Trump and his goal of world peace despite many challenges. pic.twitter.com/7W52lkx71N — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) June 28, 2025

The White House added that Trump interprets Putin’s continued military strikes as part of a negotiation tactic. “I think they’re trying to negotiate. He’s trying to set the stage. I think in his mind, that helps him make a better deal. It actually hurts him. But in his mind, that helps him make a better deal if they can continue the killing,” Trump told reporters.

He continued, “Maybe it’s a part of the world, maybe it’s just his fabric, his genes, his genetics. But he thinks that makes him, gives him strength in negotiating. I think it hurts him. But I’ll be talking to him about it.” Still, Trump stressed that if negotiations falter, Russia could face tough consequences. He warned that repercussions would be “economically severe.”