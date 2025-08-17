“Pathetic” – Donald Trump Faces Backlash for ‘Desperate’ Call ‘Begging’ for Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump is getting slammed and branded as “pathetic” for his call to Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg. This was a desperate attempt to reach out and beg for the Nobel Peace Prize that he has been obsessed with.

He called the finance minister out of the blue in hopes of getting the Nobel Prize while also discussing tariffs. Stoltenberg got the call randomly while walking down the street. It has been a few times that Trump has discussed the Nobel Peace Prize with him, as per a report.

He may be even more desperate for the award now more than ever due to the failed Alaska summit with Putin. Stoltenberg says that several staff members of Trump were a part of the call and his major agenda was related to the award.

Many people are calling him out for trying to secure the award even when they consider him “undeserving.” Only an exemplary person who has done the best work will receive the award.

Trump believes he has done an outstanding job since his second term in bringing peace to different nations. He claims he has prevented six wars since January and also helped cool down the tension between Pakistan and India.

The Norwegian outlet Dagens Næringsliv, citing unnamed sources, reported: “Out of the blue, while finance minister Jens Stoltenberg was walking down the street in Oslo, Donald Trump called … He wanted the Nobel prize – and to discuss tariffs.” pic.twitter.com/hFfQ5e1bME — Gilly Schau’s field guide into this guanopsychosis (@OHAI_INVR) August 14, 2025

Trump already has nominations from Israel, Cambodia, and Pakistan for the prize. He had high hopes for the meeting with Putin, but that didn’t work out. Despite this, he remains hopeful for the award at the start of October.

Several people are reacting to Trump’s obsession with the prize and how desperate he seems. People are pointing out that Obama has the award and this is the one thing that Trump is missing.

Donald Trump called Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg out of the blue last month to ask about a Nobel Peace Prize for himself—Politico He’s so desperate it’s pathetic🤣 pic.twitter.com/4auZEYXKCB — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 15, 2025

They are calling him “pathetic” and that he “wants to cheat” to receive the award too by “begging.” Another one commented how “embarrassing it is to call for the award and ridiculed by the world.”

He has also been heard complaining that, despite his efforts, they will not give him the award. He says he deserved it, but it’s “too bad” that they won’t consider him.

This shows his growing insecurity and jealousy for not receiving the award. According to many, Trump has been embarrassing Americans by “blackmailing” them for the prestigious award.