JD Vance Smartly Avoids Epstein File Question—Blames Obama and Past Leaders In Recent Address

JD Vance seems to have mastered the art of lying just like the rest of his team members from the administration, including his boss, Donald Trump. While talking to a reporter in Canton, Ohio, on July 29, 2025, he was questioned about the late s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose speculated client list has created quite a buzz in the American political scenario.

Addressing the question after the Trump administration faced scrutiny and immense public pressure to release the documents, which allegedly have all the information about who else was involved in his infamous scandals, interviews, charge sheets, and much more. Yet when Attorney General Pam Bondi denied the release, claiming that no such files exist, public outrage followed, and online users accused the government of not keeping the promised transparency.

As per The Huffpost, JD Vance spoke to the media and said, “The president has directed the attorney general to release all credible information and, frankly, to go and find additional credible information related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. He’s been incredibly transparent about that stuff, but some of that stuff takes time.”

JD Vance went on to criticize prior administrations for their handling of Epstein, accusing Presidents Biden, Obama, and George W. Bush of failing to investigate the case thoroughly. “For four years under Biden’s DOJ, the media didn’t seem to care about the Epstein files,” Vance claimed. “And for two decades before that, under Obama and Bush, the DOJ went easy on Epstein. They didn’t fully investigate him.”

Speaking in Canton, Ohio, on Monday, Vice President JD Vance was asked about the Jeffrey Epstein files and took an opportunity to defend President Trump and his handling of the ongoing saga, which has caused controversy among his base. https://t.co/48mUnG6Dgw — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2025

“For four years under Biden’s DOJ, the media didn’t seem to care about the Epstein files,” Vance claimed. “And for two decades before that, under Obama and Bush, the DOJ went easy on Epstein. They didn’t fully investigate him,” he added. In addition, he supported Trump and said that since the Biden and Obama administrations buried the Epstein case for almost a year, they should be held accountable, not the president.

📸PHOTOS Vice President Vance speaks to hardworking Americans in Akron, Ohio following the passage of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. pic.twitter.com/pcdkE1bWIQ — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) July 28, 2025

Now that Trump is demanding openness, somehow he’s the one being criticized,” Vance said. “If you’re going to go after someone for lack of transparency, it should be the people who kept this case buried for 20 years,” he sternly claimed. These comments came after Donald Trump ignored the questions about Epstein last week, during which he instead accused former President Barack Obama of treason during the 2016 election.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thetodayshow (@thetodayshow)

Lastly, JD Vance ended his talk by saying. “Donald J. Trump has nothing to hide,” he said. “His administration supports full transparency—that’s been his stance from the beginning.” It is said that the members of the Republican Party and the administration are experts at manipulating the media and twisting the reality of essential issues; hence, nothing can be certain at this point in American politics.

Jeffrey Epstein was accused by several underage girls of s-xual abuse, leading to a controversial plea deal in 2008 that let him avoid serious federal charges in exchange for shorter jail time. However, President George W. Bush remained largely silent on the case when the issue occurred during his tenure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes)

Meanwhile, as per reports, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was reportedly the former associate and ex-girlfriend of Epstein, currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in trafficking underage girls, allegedly appeared before Congress and shared everything she knows about Epstein’s crimes and her involvement in the bone-chilling case that has the entire world hooked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNBC-TV18 (@cnbctv18india)

What do you think — has JD Vance successfully adopted the typical “sweet talker” persona to maintain a clean slate, or is there always more to politics than meets the eye?