“He Saw the Epstein Files” – Trump Ally Kash Patel’s Bizarre Expressions At White House Press Briefing Sparks Wild Theories

Kash Patel is already in hot water over his decision to support Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Washington DC. During the White House press conference on Monday, August 11, his statement further created quite a stir, after he “accidentally” told the truth of the crime wave in the Capital.

“We are now reporting that the murder rate is on track to be the lowest in US history – in modern recorded history – thanks to this team behind me and President Trump’s priorities,” the FBI director said as Donald Trump stood right beside him.

However, apart from his statements, his bizarre expressions throughout the briefing have people discussing all kinds of theories. Video footage from the conference became a hot topic on social media, where Patel was seen delivering some strange, wide-eyed reactions. Many people commented that the FBI director looked “visibly nervous,” while others have different opinions. “What’s he thinking about?” asked the Instagram account @DavidParkmanShow, as the commentators presented their own theories.

The video consists of several clips of Kash Patel standing beside Attorney General Pam Bondi, while Trump and others delivered their statements. Many speculated that he was on some kind of narcotics, and that’s why his eyes appeared to look so bizarre.

“It was not a micro dose, It was a full dose and bro just realized it,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “When that edible picks the worst time to hit.” A third speculated, “Oh! He’s high! Maybe that’s why these guys defend Trump so much. He’s giving them free alcohol and d–gs?” One user added some witty humor, commenting, “He’s keeping an eye out for ICE.”

Some people even claimed that he actually knows about the documents on Jeffrey Epstein and does not trust anyone. “He saw the Epstein Files, now he doesn’t trust anyone in the Trump Administration either,” the person wrote. As people tried to figure out why he looked so anxious, some even came to his defense.

One social media user wrote, “Conditions like hyperthyroidism or certain congenital and structural traits can make the eyes appear more prominent. He’s always looked this way, his eye shape is part of his inherited physical traits, not something he chose. Maybe stop mocking people for features they were born with and can’t change.”

Kash Patel looks like someone who has just woke up from a nightmare and realized it wasn’t a dream after all.

Trump’s plans for taking over the Metropolitan Police Department to tackle with crime rate in Washington D.C. has created a massive controversy. After Patel endorsed his plans, he has also been facing brutal criticism from Democrats and local officials, most of whom believe that this move is part of the administration’s power grab.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Trump-appointed FBI director said, “Proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the men and women who keep our nation’s capital safe. When you let good cops be cops, give them the tools they need, and back them every step of the way, they deliver – every time.”

On Monday afternoon, which was the first official night of the temporary takeover, Kash was also spotted inside a command post.