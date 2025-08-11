JD Vance is bringing Democratic leaders into the Jeffrey Epstein files conversation. The Vice President claimed that, contrary to popular belief, the Democrats were heavily involved with the s-x offender and his heinous crimes. Netizens were quick to notice Vance’s attempt to turn the heat that MAGA is getting for the files onto the opposition.

The Trump administration has been scrutinized over and over again for how it managed the subject of declassifying the Epstein files. Firstly, the President himself received public backlash for going back on his promise of declassifying all files related to the billionaire.

Secondly, public outrage only increased after the joint memo the FBI and the Department of Justice released. The memo noted that no incriminating client list that the billionaire kept does not exists. It further detailed how no proof was found to support the prominent claim that no “credible evidence … that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals” existed either.

Vance has now come forward to claim that Democratic leaders and prominent democrats were closely tied to the disgraced billionaire. “The Democrats have tried to make this whole Epstein thing about anything but the fact that Democrat billionaires and Democrat political leaders went to Epstein island all the time,” he alleged on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.

The Vice President also hinted at the House Oversight Committee’s subpoenaing of several Democratic leaders. Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton have received subpoenas from the committee regarding the case.

🚨OMG. JD Vance says Trump “wants full transparency” on the Epstein files – while they still refuse to release them – and then pivots to conspiracy theories, blaming Democrats, Biden and “left-wing billionaires.” RELEASE THE FILES F*CK HEAD. pic.twitter.com/EfHyH6Wkoi — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 10, 2025

“Who knows what they did?” he speculated. He then went on to add how it is “totally reasonable” to ask the questions he was asking. The Vice President’s statements were scrutinised by Republicans and Democrats alike.

“If that’s so, then why aren’t you releasing the files?” Republican lawyer George Conway questioned in a post on X(formerly known as Twitter). Katherine Clark, House Democratic Whip, linked a story with the headline “Justice Department Told Trump in May That His Name Is Among Many in the Epstein Files,” while adding, “Who’s going to tell him?”

If JD Vance knows that what’s in the Epstein files implicates prominent Democrats but exonerates Donald Trump, why won’t they simply release them? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 10, 2025

Trump’s relationship with the s-x offender has always been a topic of discussion among the general public. The discussion suddenly picked up after the Trump administration decided that it would make no “further disclosure” of any files related to the case. In the joint memo, they noted that disclosing the files will not be “appropriate or warranted.”

Vance also claimed that Bill Clinton was one of the Democrats who frequently visited Epstein’s island. Trump has previously accused Clinton of visiting the island “26 times, 28 times” before. The former President’s spokesperson has addressed the accusations in the past, claiming that he had never visited the island.