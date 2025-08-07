Bill Clinton Subpoenaed! New Epstein Expose Blows Open Long-Suspected Ties—And It’s Uglier Than Anyone Thought

The New York Post has released an expose that has revealed the long speculated friendship between former President Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein. After this exposé revealed some serious stories, the House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena to the former President.

Now, as one after another secret is being exposed, the public is asking how deep the association between Clinton and Epstein goes.

The New York Post published an article titled “The Truth About Bill Clinton’s Cozy Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein and His ‘Lovely Girls.'” This article then details years of interactions between the two powerful men.

This article painted a picture of a close and troubling friendship between two men. This included trips on Epstein’s Private Jet, which was nicknamed Lolita Express, and multiple visits. These visits included a high-profile 2002 humanitarian trip to Africa.

During this humanitarian trip, Clinton was pictured with Epstein and his confidante Ghislaine Maxwell. Several young women were photographed on this trip. These were described as assistants or massage therapists to the media.

You guys let this pedo creep do this in front of everyone and said nothing. You had control of the Epstein files for years and again did nothing because Bill Clinton was a frequent flyer and abuser pic.twitter.com/m8bFuB3Pun — JamieLee (@Wallflower2u) August 2, 2025

Bill Clinton has long denied any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities. He has also denied being involved in wrongdoing. However, the time they spent together and the proximity they shared gave rise to many questions.

Flight logs reveal that Clinton flew on Epstein’s jet at least 26 times. These included routes that went through locations that are now under intense scrutiny. However, Clinton’s team has always maintained that the Secret Service accompanied him on every leg. Clintons have also said that these flights were related solely to Clinton Foundation work.

The House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas last week to both Bill and Hillary Clinton. This subpoena has added fuel to the fire after the article. The committee wants to gather the Clintons’ testimony. This would be part of an ongoing investigation into Epstein’s extensive network.

Meet Bill Clinton. He was the former President of the US. He had said that he had been on Epstein’s plane only four times. Yet flight logs show he visited Epstein’s island at least 26 times. Here he is getting a massage from Chauntae Davies, an Epstein victim and accuser. pic.twitter.com/kMKOZdJE4e — True Street Media (@truestreetmedia) November 3, 2023

The move is part of a congressional inquiry into how Epstein operated for so long without getting caught. The committee also wants to decipher who played which role, what prominent figures were involved in it, and who was shielding him.

Though there are bipartisan calls for transparency, critics are left wondering if this is politically motivated. This question arises especially when it is being said that the justice department is trying to redact Trump’s name from Epstein files. If this is true, they may very well have redacted other republican leaders or socialite’s names.

President Donald Trump also had ties to Epstein and once referred to him as a “terrific guy,” but he was not subpoenaed. This has drawn backlash from Democrats and political commentators. They have argued that any probe into Epstein’s connections must include Trump.

There have been mixed public reactions to these subpoenas, particularly in the New York Post. Where some believe Clinton’s past associations demand accountability, others argue there’s no hard evidence tying him directly to Epstein’s crimes.

One particularly disturbing detail has been cited by multiple sources. It is the alleged presence of “young girls” during some of Clinton’s documented interactions with Epstein. There have been no formal charges or direct accusations made against Clinton, but the optics alone are damaging. This holds true especially in light of growing public awareness around institutional cover-ups of abuse.