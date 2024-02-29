Dolly Parton is Reportedly Trying to Help Miley Cyrus and Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Reconcile

Country music legend Dolly Parton is allegedly stepping in to help resolve the ongoing tensions between father-daughter duo Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus. The relationship between Billy and Miley has been on shaky ground for years, stretching back to her days as Hanna Montana. However, things took a turn for the worse when Billy divorced Miley’s mother, Tish, last year and subsequently married the much younger singer Firerose, who is 28 years his junior.

While Miley did serve as the maid of honor at Tish’s wedding to actor Dominic Purcell last year, intriguingly, she skipped her father’s wedding two months later, causing a prominent strain on their already fragile relationship. This fracture was further evident when Miley omitted her father from her gratitude list at the recent Grammy Awards.

Despite their rollercoaster history, one thing that still binds the father-daughter relationship is their shared appreciation for Parton. The country music icon, a longtime friend of Billy’s, holds a special place in both their hearts, with Billy having chosen her as Miley’s godmother when she was born in 1992. Moreover, as per the report of Radar Online, sources suggest, "Billy Ray and Miley are like family to Dolly. She can't stand that they're not talking. Dolly told Miley she admires her principles, but cutting her own father out of her life is a mistake she's going to regret forever. And she told Billy Ray to apologize to Miley — even if he feels like he has nothing to apologize for!"

Sources suggest that Parton’s diplomatic efforts may be making headway in thawing the icy rift between father and daughter, as both are hesitant to disappoint their beloved friend and mentor. An insider revealed, "Billy Ray and Miley both have their pride and want to stand their ground — but neither one wants to disappoint Dolly!"

To circle back, as per the reports of People, tensions remain high, specifically evident in Miley’s recent Grammy acceptance speech, where she notably excluded her father from her list of acknowledgments. During her speech, Miley exclaimed, "This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular," she said.

Miley added, "So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important, right guys? Thank you to everyone who's standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look. Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much. I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"