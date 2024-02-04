Travis Kelce’s Father Recalls Seeing Taylor Swift for the First Time and Failing to Recognize Her

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, recently shared a humorous encounter revealing his recent conversion to being a Taylor Swift fan, or Swiftie. During an interview with Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan, Ed Kelce recounted an amusing incident when he failed to recognize Swift upon meeting her at his son's house.

Ed explained the scenario, saying, "When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he’s not there." He then detailed the encounter with Swift, recalling that when she walked in with a security guard, he initially couldn't recall her name. Ed admitted to his friend that he knew the person but couldn't place her name, to which she exclaimed, "'You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.'" Additionally, he mentioned the vibrant social atmosphere at Travis's home during home games, where approximately 20 people gather, adding to the liveliness of the environment.

Ed didn't specify the exact game date of the encounter, but he and Swift have been spotted together in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City during various games, including those on October 12 and December 25, 2023. Commenting on the newfound attention since his son began dating the Grammy winning singer, Ed Kelce shared, “I don’t know if it’s crazy… Yes, he’s dating Taylor. Yeah, there’s eyes on you every place you go." He humorously mentioned an incident where he and his wife, Donna Kelce, gained recognition after being shown on TV screens during games. This even led to an invitation from the Commissioner to sit in the box for the Super Bowl.

Ed reflected on the increased recognition since Travis started dating Swift, noting that more people now approach him in public. He humorously described instances at the grocery store where strangers would smile and greet him, and he would have no idea who they were. The heightened public interest seems to stem from Travis' well-known relationship, injecting a comical element into the Kelce family's presence in the public eye.

In essence, Ed's amusing narrative of failing to recognize the pop star and his light-hearted perspective on the growing public attention highlights the amusing aspects of celebrity connections and the entertaining anecdotes that arise from newfound visibility in the Swift realm. Meanwhile, Donna, seems to be a big fan of her son's relationship with the singing sensation. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' triumph over the Baltimore Ravens, securing Travis' second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, Donna expressed her joy by taking to Instagram. After witnessing her 34-year-old son's success on the field, Donna grabbed her phone, accessed Instagram, and showed her support by liking a specific picture shared on PEOPLE's Instagram recently.