Top 5 Fan Comments About Kody Brown This Year

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is well-known for initially having four wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown. But this year, the first three women left him, leaving him in a monogamous marriage with Robyn. Kody has received a lot of negative feedback throughout the years for a variety of reasons. Viewers of Sister Wives complained that Kody seemed to favor Robyn over the other three, which has caused tension in their relationships. Many have expressed surprise at his choices, including bringing Robyn into the family after years with the first three marriages, and have accused him of having problems with impulse control. Furthermore, along the course of the show's seasons, fans have observed a perceived shift in Kody's demeanor, characterizing him as egotistical, demanding, and uninterested in polygamy. Here are a few observations made by fans regarding the patriarch of the Sister Wives family.

1. Kody's Funny Looking Hair

A Reddit user pointed out that not one member of the polygamous family inherited Kody's hair. Nevertheless, Kody's receding hairline was ridiculed by Reddit users, who compared his curly blonde locks to nachos with cheese sauce. The series' tagline was parodied by a Twitter user, who wrote, "Hair should be multiplied, not divided." Screen Rant reported that Kody was impacted by the stress of the previous year. He was devastated by his divorce from Christine as well. In other words, it seems as though the stress of his family dynamic changing so quickly has led to more than just relationship issues for Kody.

2. Kody is a 'Chameleon'

A Reddit user claims that Kody was never truly changed and is instead described as a chameleon, a master of deceit and disguise. According to the user, people like Kody are skilled at caving into the wants of others, which helps them gain the trust and control of their targets. This purported façade—which in previous seasons had been marked by kindness and patience—finally came apart as Kody pushed boundaries and showed his entitled personality. The user made the argument that persons like Kody can only be sincere for so long before their genuine selves show through, revealing a premeditated and manipulative side that was always there.

3. Kody's Selective Attention

Sister Wives' Coronapocolypse episode had Kody embarrassing himself by clinging to the dashboard camera and admitting his guilt after Robyn ended up in the ER. Kody came under fire for his seeming hypocrisy when he stated that he wanted to check himself in to be nearer to his preferred fourth wife. His readiness to admit himself was noted by viewers, who also noted that he previously had left Ysabel Brown, who was recovering from major back surgery, by herself in the hospital. Kody's selective attention garnered condemnation, showcasing his lack of empathy. Since he hadn't contracted the virus, his self-centeredness was called out on the internet.

4. Kody's Unsettling Self Awareness

One Reddit user says that Kody's acute self-awareness is his most unsettling characteristic. As per the social media user, Kody keeps acting in this harmful way even though he is aware of his irrationality, dishonesty, egotism, demands, degrading attitude, and waning indifference to polygamy. The user also drew attention to Kody's history of mistreating his first three marriages and children while blatantly favoring Robyn. Kody's apparent indifference to his repeated acts of wrongdoing, which implies a deliberate blindness to the suffering he causes, is the uncomfortable part of the situation.

5. Kody's Love For Chaos

Kody enjoys living a crazy, unexpected existence, according to the fans. On Reddit, viewers often posted hypotheses with the premise that "If you create the chaos, you control the chaos." Kody has a profound effect on everyone around him daily. This was most clear when he introduced Robyn to her after having three marriages for years. Janelle, Christine, and Meri were startled and said it was because of Kody's problems with impulse control. Other incidents, like as the sudden overnight flight out of Utah, illustrated Kody's tendency toward chaotic circumstances. He later suggested uprooting their comfortable life and relocating to Arizona from Las Vegas. Kody seems to like acting like the puppeteer of his family, even if it means upsetting them to get what he wants.

