Despite Being a Teetotaler, Trump Had Ostentatious Parties at His Club Mar-A-Lago With A Listers

Donald Trump is known as a genius businessman besides his role as a former president of the States. His life before politics was filled with some raucous events and wild bashes. He was known to be the life of a party given the fact that he enjoyed hosting a lavish social gathering through his youth to adulthood and after. But was a teetotaler - a person who didn't consume alcohol. And yet threw together some ostentatious parties for his high-profiled friends at the Mar-a-Lago.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Also Read: Special Counsel Jack Smith Finds a ‘Smoking Gun’ Memo Outlining Trump’s Fake Elector Scheme

The Mar-a-Lago estate he purchased in the 90s, stood as a primary location for these events. This controversial estate has hosted a plethora of parties featuring some of the biggest names in the world. Take a look at some of the impeached president’s galas through the years:

The Tarzan-themed Birthday Party:

Here is Carolina asking Grandpa if he was having his birthday party at a trampoline park and if she was invited 😂 Happy Birthday Donald J. Trump!!!! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/nEc9a43EsK — James Hughes hillbilly pure blood (@JamesHu27192912) June 14, 2023

On account of Trump’s 50th birthday in 1996, he decided to go all out with quite a bash for himself. As Newsweek mentioned, the theme was none other than the well-known Disney character - Tarzan. The ordeal was nothing short of extravagant. From polaroids of the birthday boy from his childhood hanging across the walls.

Also Read: Nancy Pelosi Takes a Jab at Trump Saying: “He Looked Like ‘A Scared Puppy’ as He Appeared for Arraignment

To a stellar performance by none other than the sensational Eartha Kitt. This one had it all. But, a memorable highlight was the delicately constructed ice sculpture of a mermaid that was grandly displayed at the gold-leaf halls within this 64,000 square feet home.

Michael Jackson’s Honeymoon:

Also Read: Donald Trump Says Protective Order Would Violate His First Amendment Rights: "I Will Talk About It"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Like Trump, the Smooth Criminal singer was known to spare no expense. Be it for his concerts or himself, the OG king of pop culture opted for the best while he was alive. Shortly after marrying his first wife Lisa Marie Presley, instead of picking out a more exotic location, they settled for the pristine estate of Mar-a-lago.

BTW TRUMP gave Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley special accomodations when they stayed for their HONEYMOON at Mar-a-Lago in 1994 after those b.s. allegations. You think Trump wouldve done that for R. KELLY? nope. MAYBE trump did his research, idiots? https://t.co/3tdyq8NjQQ https://t.co/al21QCQI3j pic.twitter.com/6YfpuGRlTi — Mr. Cardinal Truth (@mrcardinaltruth) February 13, 2022

An article from Vice published in the year 2017 quotes J. Randy Taraborrelli’s biography in 1991 - ‘Michael Jackson: The Magic and the Madness. In a conversation with Trump [in the biography], Taraborrelli mentioned that the Billie Jean singer chose the luxe abode as his ultimate romantic getaway.

Music Release Parties:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

The mansion was also a popular destination for music release parties and would often be rented out for these specific reasons. Method Man would use the home to throw quite a rave to mark the dawn of a new album. Before his untimely death, Notorious B.I.G. also chose this spot to celebrate the launch of a new album. The rave would often go on until the next day early in the dawn. And would also include a list of high-profile guests from the music industry.

The 2018 Christmas Party:

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Right before the pandemic, he hosted a flamboyant Christmas party in the year 2018. This was attended by a total of over 500 hundred hand-picked guests from all over the world. Hence, it wasn't an ordinary party. Given the fact that he was about to make his debut in politics, dignitaries also attended the glamorous affair held at the residence. The former president and his wife Melania delivered a speech together on account of the festival.

Dec. 24, 2018



President Donald Trump takes Christmas Eve calls from children asking about Santa’s whereabouts.



To a seven-year-old caller, he asks “Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven, it’s marginal, right?”



Maybe his funniest moment. pic.twitter.com/YjqSFgxt9c — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 24, 2022

They were both seated in a rustic and comfy room fit for royalty. A warm fireplace with the possible scent of some fresh firewood with plumes of warmth hanging in the air. The traditional Fern tree is decked with some classic decor articles.

References:

https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/christmas/

https://www.thedailybeast.com/mar-a-lago-hosted-some-wild-parties-for-lara-trumps-dog-charity-just-before-its-covid-19-outbreak

https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/michael-jackson-week-long-sex-7406742

https://observer.com/2018/06/donald-trump-extravagant-birthday-parties/

https://www.thethings.com/donald-trump-parties-at-mar-a-lago-he-doesnt-drink/

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Calls Jack Smith ‘Deranged Thug Prosecutor’ as He Vows to Keep Talking About Criminal Cases

Ana Navarro ‘Shocked’ By Donald Mar-A-Lago Toilet Photos Released by Justice Department Post Indictment