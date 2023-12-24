The Trump Hotel, once a bastion of 'Trumpian' opulence, may now be experiencing a political makeover as it becomes the preferred rendezvous spot for the Democratic elite. This transformation comes as a symbolic victory for Democrats who revel in the opportunity to stick it to the former President. Formerly a crown jewel in Donald Trump's real estate empire, the Trump International Hotel underwent a significant shift after Trump left office. Faced with financial struggles, he sold his lease on the Old Post Office Building, leading to the hotel's rebranding as the Waldorf Astoria. Now, it appears as though Democrats are seizing the chance to turn a once-exclusive Trump property into a haven for their political gatherings.

The shift in narrative is palpable, with Democratic donors, staffers, and lawmakers choosing the Bazaar, the hotel's lobby restaurant managed by José Andrés, for fundraisers, holiday parties, and casual meet-ups. The hotel bar, once a favorite of Fox News, has evolved into a diverse space where Democrats enjoy morning coffees and after-work drinks. Trump Hotel's newfound popularity among Democrats reached its zenith this week as it became an unofficial headquarters for President Joe Biden's national finance committee. Reveling in the ambiance, one donor was overheard saying, "This is like a 'f*** you' to Trump," reports Politico.

As the members of the Biden finance committee streamed out of their winter meeting at the Waldorf Astoria, the sentiment was unmistakably a tangible shift from the days when Trump loyalists dominated the place. The contrast was not lost on attendees, with one remarking, "The expression that a couple of people used was, 'We've turned Trump Tower blue.'" The political symbolism continued as democratic heavyweights such as Jeffrey Katzenberg, Rufus Gifford, Donna Brazile, and Jaime Harrison were spotted in various corners of the hotel. In other words, the lobby, once frequented by Trump and Rudy Giuliani, now hosts Democratic power players, marking a stark departure from its previous associations.

The decision to host the Biden Victory Fund National Finance Committee gathering at the Waldorf Astoria was not an overt political statement, according to sources. However, for many Democrats attending the event, the venue's history as a Trump property added an extra layer of irony and symbolism to the situation. After all, the former President often conducted high-profile business dealings and political discussions there, which now house his party's political opponents.

The irony seemingly extends to the Democrats’ dining arrangements as well. Many attendees flocked to the onsite restaurant run by José Andrés, the Spanish-American chef who engaged in a bitter legal dispute with Trump back in 2015 after making public anti-immigrant comments, as reported by NPR. For many Democratic donors, a meal at Andrés’ acclaimed venue added a satisfying twist to the occasion.

Despite the Democrats firmly establishing their presence in what was once a social hub for the Trump White House, remnants of the former President linger. Tourists in MAGA hats occasionally make appearances, and some donors humorously lament the enduring Trumpian decor, urging a toning down of the opulence. Nevertheless, the prevailing sentiment is one of ownership. "Yeah... it's ours now," Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz aptly put it. As Democrats continue to gather and celebrate within its walls, the Trump Hotel serves as a vivid illustration of the evolving political landscape.

