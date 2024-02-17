Debunking The Mystery Around Trump's Running Mate: 6 Potential Candidates Who Could Be His VP

Here are 6 potential candidates who could turn out to be Trump’s running mate

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

As former president Donald Trump's campaign gains steam these days, the buzz around his potential VP picks grows louder. After scoring early wins in GOP primaries, Trump is mulling over qualities crucial in a running mate. In a recent Fox News interview, he hinted at delaying the VP reveal to ensure a capable successor. Sources within the Trump campaign suggested holding off on the announcement to heighten anticipation and bolster negotiation leverage as well. So, let's dive into six contenders making waves in Trump's inner circle.

1. New York Rep. Elise Stefanik

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Holding position No. 4 in House Republican, we have New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. She is a fervent advocate for Trump. She was very swift to lend her support to Trump's third presidential bid. She even earned recognition as one of his earliest endorsers in Congress. At the youthful age of 39, Stefanik stands in stark contrast to Trump's 77 years. Even at such a young age, people saw how she embodied the spirit of the MAGA movement. A stalwart defender of Trump, she played a pivotal role in his impeachment defense team in 2019. Recently, Stefanik likened jailed Jan. 6 defendants to 'hostages,' aligning herself closely with Trump's rhetoric. She filed many ethics complaints against judges in cases linked to the ex-President. Stefanik was one of 147 Republicans who said no to certifying the 2020 election. When asked if she'd be his Vice President, Stefanik said she'd take any job in Trump's team on NBC News' Meet the Press.

2. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Another name that surfaces is Senator Tim Scott, who is from South Carolina. Scott was asked on the face questions about being Trump's VP, but he decided to dodge them when he was still campaigning for a presidential bid. We all know he dropped out of the race in November. However, his endorsement of Trump, just before the New Hampshire primary, dealt a significant blow to fellow South Carolinian and former Gov. Nikki Haley, who had appointed him to a vacant U.S. Senate seat. Trump has praised Scott as a great candidate, saying, "You are a much better candidate for me than you are for yourself." At a rally in Concord, Scott said, "We need Donald Trump." Trump also praised Scott for his faith, courage, and beliefs. He mentioned Scott's work on opportunity zones, school choice, and historically black colleges. When asked about joining Trump's cabinet or being his running mate, Scott answered on CBS Mornings, "The one thing I want to do is make sure we win in 2024."

3. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

Another potential name for Trump's running mate is Kristi Noem of South Dakota. Well, she undoubtedly has garnered attention for her unwavering loyalty to Trump. Noem has been suggested as a possible VP for a while now. She considered a 2024 presidential bid but chose not to run when Trump announced his campaign. "I think he's gonna run. And if President Trump runs, I'll support him," Noem affirmed in a 2022 interview with CBS News. Her popularity grew during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. She strongly opposed strict mask rules in her state. Embracing Trump early on, Noem was also among the first governors to publicly endorse him. She rallied behind him at a September 2023 event and actively campaigned for him in Iowa before the January caucuses. Noem, expressing her eagerness to be vice president, said to Newsmax she'd take the chance 'in a heartbeat.' She highlighted her close connections to Trump's circle and MAGA supporters, including former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

4. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

We cannot forget North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a former 2024 presidential candidate. Burgum is counted as the first ex-candidate to officially endorse Trump. We all saw his support at an Indianola rally on Jan. 14, ahead of the caucuses. Trump's team apparently respects Burgum for not criticizing the former President while he ran for office; they see him as a dependable conservative. Burgum's political background could make him a fit for several cabinet positions, such as Vice President. At the Jan. 14 rally, Trump lauded Burgum as 'one of the best governors in our country,' as per MSN. Trump's statement hinted at a potential role in his administration for him. Burgum's time as governor includes legislation that stopped abortions at six weeks, and he also pushed for limits on transgender rights.

5. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Governor Sarah Sanders, a Trump administration official who is now leading Arkansas, has emerged as one of the candidates for the Vice Presidency under Trump! At 41 years old, she holds the distinction of being the youngest governor in the country. Her youthful vigor and fresh perspective make her an attractive choice for the GOP frontrunner. Sanders's conservative beliefs align closely with Trump's support base, which adds to her appeal for the VP role. Furthermore, her ability to connect with women strengthens her candidacy. Although she is well qualified for this race, she has not made any specific statements about whether she would accept the VP role, according to CBS News: "I am honored to serve as governor, and I hope I get to do it for the next seven years."

6. Former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Renowned neurosurgeon and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson emerges as a compelling contender for Trump's running mate. Serving as one of the longest-tenured cabinet secretaries under Trump's administration, Carson exhibited unwavering loyalty even in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, distinguishing himself amid resignations. Even though they had political differences before, Carson's support of Trump in the Iowa caucuses shows his dedication to the former President's cause. Addressing a congregation of Trump supporters, Carson emphasized Trump's actions over his rhetoric. He openly championed Trump's accomplishments as well. Furthermore, Carson is well-regarded among conservative and Christian communities, making him a solid choice for VP. When asked about talks with Trump on the vice presidency, Carson remained discreet, stating, "I don't want to speak about private conversations."