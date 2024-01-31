David Letterman Once Left Trump ‘Speechless’ by Commenting on Trump’s ‘Faulty’ Clothing Company

David Letterman once confronted former president Donald Trump so badly that he was left speechless. Trump believed at the time that China was harming the US economy. But when Letterman saw that Trump wasn't exactly standing by what he had to say, the interview took a strange turn, per The Things.

Letterman observed that Trump's clothing was manufactured abroad rather than in the US. This was particularly applicable to his Chinese-made ties. Trump was totally flabbergasted by Letterman's question and displayed a bit of discomfort. Letterman explained, "Ties are made in China." With a sly smile, Trump addressed the camera, saying, "In all fairness, I've been very open about that. And not all of them by the way."

After that, Letterman proposed that Trump close his Beijing factory, to which the former president replied, "I love it."

As was to be anticipated, fans had a lot to say about their memories of the interview. Among the most popular remarks on YouTube is stringent commenting on the nervousness of the former president. "Donald got OWNED lol. The moment he asked "Where were these made" you could see he was like 'Oh crap...got busted' loll," a comment read.

"Great interview by Letterman. A lot of people dislike his confrontational style, but having him around to speak truth to power was something I think we'll all miss in the years to come," a comment read. "But In all fairness, I've been very open about this" even though he just asked you where they are made and you said you don't know," the commenter went on.

Trump made over thirty appearances on The Late Show between 1987 and 2015. Fans could conclude from this that the two are rather close, but that wasn't the case. Letterman shared his current opinion on Trump throughout his presidency. Letterman wants to confront Donald once again for being "fake."

"I would just like to say, 'Don, it's Dave. Remember me? I want to talk to the real Donald Trump,' " Letterman said. "Because I now don't know which is the real Donald Trump, and if the Donald Trump that I was talking to (back then) was the real Donald Trump, how do you get to be the guy he is now? Politics notwithstanding — let's just say everything is great and he's done a great job, but he still behaves the way he behaves. Who behaves like that?"

Letterman would go on to say that many who supported Trump in the election probably later regretted it. “The people who voted for him, I understand that, but I wonder to myself: Are these people ultimately going to be victimized? And I think now the people, in good faith, looking to get the country to help them a little more than it has by electing a business guy … are now being hurt for it and, I would think, would not try it again.”