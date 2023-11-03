President Joe Biden reportedly received a sum of $40k from the bank accounts of his brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law, Sara, in 2017. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer released a memo that mentioned that soon after James obtained Chinese cash, he wrote a check in his brother's name as a loan repayment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Also Read: Hunter Biden Allegedly Billed Hundreds of Dollars for Mysterious Overseas Calls Made by Joe Biden

Comer detailed the findings in a video he posted on X, formerly Twitter, as part of the investigation to find out if Biden has received a portion of his family's foreign income. It turned out he did receive the controversial sum. The bank account showed a complicated series of money transfers produced by a Chinese company affiliated with CEFC China Energy.

He [Comer] summoned the personal and business bank accounts of James and the president's son, Hunter Biden. He did it as part of his investigation into the Biden family's business dealings and if the politician had any share in them, reported Fox News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Comer claimed in the video, "Remember when Joe Biden told the American people that his son didn't make money in China? Well, not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden's bank account in the form of a personal check."

Also Read: Hunter Biden’s Fraudulent Business Dealings Connected to Joe Biden’s $2.75 Million Delaware Beach House

"And the Oversight Committee has it," he added. Apparently, this amount was transferred weeks after the president's son, Hunter, leveraged his father's name to threaten a Chinese business associate in a text message on July 30, 2017, reported the New York Post.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



We’ve followed the money and identified how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered 🇨🇳 China money.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/lH69OUOHid — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 1, 2023

Also Read: A New Poll Found Most Americans View the Business Dealings of Joe and Hunter Biden as 'Unethical' or 'Illegal'

The text message read, "I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled." He continued, "Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight." The 53-year-old further warned the Chinese associate.

"And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction," wrote Hunter, reiterating, "I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."

Zhao, the Chinese associate, responded, "CEFC is willing to cooperate with the family." Comer further said in the video that Hunter's "extortion scheme worked," highlighting that a few days later, a whopping $5 million "flowed in from a Chinese affiliate of CEFC."

According to the records, the $5 million funds were sent to Hudson West III, a joint venture established by Hunter Biden and CEFC associate Gongwen Dong. "A few days later, Sara Biden cut a check to Joe Biden for $40,000," Comer said. "The memo line of the check said, 'loan repayment.'"

"Without his family peddling his name and his son threatening a CEFC associate with consequences that he said Joe Biden knew about, James wouldn't have had the money to write the $40,000 check to his brother Joe," Comer claimed.

More from Inquisitr

When Donald Trump Jr. Mocked Hunter Biden for This Weird Addiction

When Hunter Biden Joked About ‘Keeping His Pants Up’ Amid Struggle With Drug Addiction