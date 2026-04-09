Rapper Big 30, whose legal name is Rodney Wright Jr., was ordered to be transported to Dallas and held in custody under further notice, as reported by Action News 5. He was previously granted a $100,000 secured bond by a Memphis judge.

Big 30 paid the bond, but it will not be honored until he challenges the order blocking his release. The government is expected to file a motion to revoke the bond by April 13.

Big 30 has until April 20 to respond. He is currently one of the nine people in custody in connection with the alleged kidnapping of rapper Gucci Mane.

Police claim Shiesty forced Gucci Mane to sign a release paper for his recording contract while being held at gunpoint then took his Rolex and Jewelry. They claim someone with Gucci mane was choked unconscious and Big 30 was barricaded the door to prevent Guwop from leaving. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 2, 2026

Previously, the BBC reported that rapper Gucci Mane was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint in Dallas. Prosecutors said Pooh Shiesty, whose legal name is Lontrell Williams Jr., organized the incident under the pretense of a meeting.

Prosecutors said the suspects held Gucci Mane captive and forced him to sign documents releasing Pooh Shiesty from his contract.

The company 1017 Records was founded by Gucci Mane in 2007, and Shiesty signed with him in 2020.

The incident allegedly occurred while Pooh Shiesty was under house arrest related to a prior firearms conviction. Authorities said he was joined by his father, Lontrell Williams Sr.

As reported by Billboard, U.S. Magistrate Judge Renée Harris Toliver wrote in a detention order, “Based on the credible evidence presented at the hearing, the court finds probable cause to believe that defendant committed the law violations alleged in the criminal complaint.”

Testimony from an FBI agent alleged that Shiesty used an AK-style pistol during the incident.

BBC also stated that the assailants stole a Rolex watch, AirPods, a Louis Vuitton bag, and a wallet from other victims present in the room with Gucci Mane.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould revealed, “Within hours of leaving the Dallas studio, a number of the defendants were on social media displaying some of the items that appeared to be the jewelry that had been robbed from the victims.”

As noted by Billboard, Shiesty’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told reporters that the entire case is “very questionable.” He commented, “The FBI doesn’t take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said on the night that it occurred.”

Pooh Shiesty posted a video with Big 30 saying they only robbed and kidnapped Gucci Mane because he owed Pooh over 25 million from his deal but didn’t want to pay him 😳 “You play with my money then you playing with your life”

“I ain’t even want to do it but he wanna act broke” pic.twitter.com/P7iENXCp5g — Obsrvate (@obsrvate) April 3, 2026

Cohen added, “They have no contract…They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns. They have no jewelry. They have none of that physical evidence.”

Toliver also highlighted the factor of Pooh Shiesty’s past failure to follow the rules in the detention order.

The judge wrote, “In light of that fact and the fact that the conditions of pretrial release at this court’s disposal are the same or similar to those defendant has already violated, the court finds that there is no condition or combination of conditions the court can impose in this case which will reasonably assure defendant’s appearance as required or the safety of the community or another person if released.”