Military Draft System Faces Dramatic Transformation Under Controversial Federal Change

Eligible men may soon be automatically registered for the Selective Service, rather than registering themselves, as reported by The Hill. Most men between 18 and 25 are already supposed to register their names.

The Selective Service System submitted a proposed rule to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs to streamline the process. The agency maintains a database of individuals eligible for Selective Service registration and plans to use that information.

Reminder that this is nothing new. They’re just making it so you can’t really go to jail for failing to register for the selective service. Previously all males 18+ had until 25 to register or face possible penalties. Automatic registration will prevent this, but otherwise… https://t.co/WVcCkMNHyd — Origin (@OriginWx) April 9, 2026

According to the Selective Service System website, “This statutory change transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS through integration with federal data sources.” They further add, “SSS will implement the change by December 2026, resulting in a streamlined registration process and corresponding workforce realignment.”

The rule is currently under review by the regulatory affairs office, according to The Hill.

The Hill pointed out that the U.S. has not faced a draft since the Vietnam War, and getting into the military has been voluntary since 1973. However, former President Jimmy Carter restored the Selective Service in case of a national emergency.

After the war with Iran began, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to rule out a possible draft, as reported by the Daily Express U.S. She had stated, “President Trump wisely does not remove options from the table. I know a lot of politicians like to do that quickly.”

She also said, “It’s not part of the current plan right now, but the president, again, wisely keeps his options on the table.”

As reported by the New York Post, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan said that automatic draft registration would help save taxpayer money.

Houlahan said, “This will also allow us to rededicate resources — basically that means money — towards [readiness] and towards mobilization … rather than towards education and advertising campaigns driven to register people.”

Hegseth announces automatic registration for US military draft to begin in December. Any immigrant who doesn’t register within 30 days of turning 18 can be criminally charged.

While absurd, practically speaking all this does is show MAGA hypocrisy. Somehow automatic voter… — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) April 8, 2026

The New York Post also reported that non-registration is a punishable offense, and people can face up to $250,000 or five years imprisonment. There are also situations where they can be denied government jobs and government aid. In the case of immigrants, they can be denied citizenship.

The Selective Service System told Congress back in 2024, “registration rates … declined in recent years.” It went from 84% in 2023 to 81%.

As mentioned by the Daily Express, U.S. people are not very keen to join the military in the country. A 2017 Gallup poll found, “Almost half (49%) of Americans favor requiring young men and women to give a year of service to the nation. But a majority (57%) of the group most likely to be affected — those under the age of 30 — oppose the idea.”