As the United States’ war with Iran has entered its second month now, a two-week ceasefire was put in place, with Iranian officials claiming Washington had already violated the agreement after an Israeli attack on Lebanon that officials said killed hundreds.

President Trump previously threatened Iran, saying the United States would “wipe out” its population, according to earlier statements. However, hours before the planned strike, the ceasefire agreement was reached through mediation by Pakistan, officials said.

During the war and before it began, Trump repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the NATO alliance and threatened to withdraw from it. According to Trump, the alliance did not help the United States when it needed assistance.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump criticized NATO on Wednesday evening, as he posted, “NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!”

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland. He has repeatedly discussed the autonomous territory of Greenland, part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and has slammed NATO multiple times for not letting him take Greenland.

Talking to reporters on Monday at the White House, Trump said, “It all began with, if you want to know the truth, Greenland. We want Greenland. They don’t want to give it to us. And I said, ‘bye, bye.’”

The President’s Wednesday post came following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, after which Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt allegedly said that NATO had “turned their backs on the American people.”

Trump’s relationship with NATO has also been strained over what he described as insufficient support during the war with Iran.

From denying US military aircraft access to their airspace to refusing to offer their naval forces in attempts at opening the Strait of Hormuz, several NATO members have denied Trump what he asked from them, which has further contributed to the President’s frustration with the allies.

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The president had previously claimed that the US did not need the strait for its oil and was therefore not worried about Iran’s chokehold on the same. However, the rising fuel and gas prices in the US tell a different story, and the 79-year-old had to go as far as to threaten Iran with mass retaliation for them to open the Strait. However, the Iranian authorities firmly held their ground, which finally led to the ceasefire deal.

However, with Israel attacking Lebanon, Iranian officials said the incident showed the ceasefire agreement remained unstable and mentioned that the peace talks with the US appear pointless. Moreover, Iran has also been testing the unity of the countries as it allowed Spain and Turkey waivers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for their oil.

As the ceasefire agreement remains uncertain and Trump’s increasing agitation with NATO, it now remains to be seen how the world leaders further handle this growing conflict.