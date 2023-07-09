Carrie Underwood Sings Duet With Bride-To-Be Onstage During Concert in a ‘Surreal’ Experience: "A Dream"

During a recent trip to Las Vegas with her fiancé, a woman from Tulsa named Jacey Vantril had an unexpected encounter with country music superstar Carrie Underwood. Vantril had originally planned to see Adele perform but made a last-minute decision to attend Underwood's show instead. Little did she know that she would end up on stage with the Oklahoma-born singer. "We were actually going to originally see Adele and last minute decided to see Carrie Underwood," Vantril said, reports Fox 23.

Underwood's crew noticed Vantril's engagement ring and inquired, "If I was a bride-to-be and how when Carrie toured previously that she used to bring a little girl up on stage whenever she would sing the song, All American Girl. And the idea behind this is that her tour is looking back on all of her career. So, she wanted to bring up a bride-to-be on stage. So, they asked if I would want to and I said, absolutely 100%" said Vantril, who eagerly accepted the invitation, describing the experience as "surreal."

Sharing about her experience she continued, "It was pure shock, I think. I didn't cry or anything and normally I would have, but I think it was so surreal, and it really did feel like a dream. And in the back of my head too, I'm like, ‘Well, if I'm going on stage, there's 5000 people in this place, I can't go up and embarrass myself.’ So, it was just so unreal and I still am in disbelief that it even happened." The Tulsa woman admitted to feeling a mix of shock and disbelief while on stage with the Grammy-winning artist.

For Vantril, seeing Carrie Underwood perform held a special significance, "She actually performed at the Tulsa Fairgrounds and I remember what I was wearing. I had a little straw cowgirl hat on and my mom and I have actually just been talking about it this past week and it's so crazy,” Vantril said. Reflecting on the full circle moment, Vantril expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share the stage with the artist she had admired since childhood.

With her wedding scheduled for September, Vantril plans to incorporate Carrie Underwood's music into her special day. She and her fiancé will make sure to include all of Underwood's songs in their wedding playlist. This will serve as a tribute to the artist who made their Vegas encounter even more memorable. Despite attending Underwood's show, Vantril still managed to catch Adele's performance in Las Vegas, making her trip an unforgettable experience filled with incredible musical moments. "We will for sure be playing all of her songs at our wedding," the thrilled Tulsa woman and a very happy bride-to-be said.

