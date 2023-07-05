Carrie Underwood Flaunts Produce From Her Lush Garden on Instagram During Break From LA

Carrie Underwood's break from performing in Los Angeles came as a shock to many of her fans. However, it appears that it was indeed for the best of causes. No more busy schedules, hectic rehearsals or stress. The Before He Cheats singer now has an opportunity to have a much more peaceful and quiet life with her family. Underwood is confirmed to be enjoying her time away from the hustle and bustle of a career in showbiz amid the greenery of her own home, reports Hello Magazine.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

The Church Bells singer has been up and at it in her garden lately. Since taking a brief break, the singer has been very active in the lush and serene garden. When Underwood isn't rocking out on stage with her fiery vocals and mind-blowing dance performances, she can be found tending to her garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

She often adds snippets of her garden on Instagram and flaunts all the fresh and earthy veggies full of rich vitamins and minerals. She also flaunted her haul from the garden that she used to prepare delicious meals. In one such story, she flaunted freshly picked vegetables. Her vibrant pick included some bright red cherry tomatoes followed by another type of tomato called the Mortgage Lifter. Also featured were a bag of mulberries, some spicy green peppers and a pair of squash.

Image Source: Instagram | @carrieunderwood

In a recent Instagram story, the award-winning singer flaunted some beaming sunflowers full of life, which are part of her garden on the 400-acre property in Tennessee. Upon the bed of sunflower seeds, a few buzzing bees could be seen up and about.

Image Source: Instagram | @carrieunderwood

The singer posted another picture of herself on Instagram clutching some earthy veggies, appearing chipper as ever. She seemed to be holding a large fresh bunch of beetroot, turnips and vibrant orange carrots. She captioned the post as, "Today’s garden haul…beets, carrots, snap peas, radishes, yellow squash and kale… one of the reasons I LOVE growing beets is because we can eat every part of the beet. Of course, the beet roots themselves are delicious, but I use the greens in salads and the stems in smoothies or chopped up in a sautéed veggie medley or stir fry…nothing wasted!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

In the caption of her post, she also mentioned that her time in the garden was made special because of her "special helper," her son. In the carousel of her post, her adorable son was observed to be holding a petite watering can. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt and brown pants with a pair of dashing cameo shoes. She also mentioned in her caption that all the fresh veggies are used fully and nothing goes to waste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

The Champion singer offered a glimpse into her stunning estate once more as she introduced the newest members of the farm, a group of donkeys. The carousel featured her sons having a rather fun time with the animals under the sun amid the lush green fields.

