Carrie Underwood Opens Up About 'Worst Nightmare' Since She Was a Kid

Carrie Underwood, the talented country music superstar, recently shared a surprising revelation with her fans on Twitter. The Before He Cheats singer opened up about a fear of turtles that has haunted her since childhood. The unexpected revelation garnered an immediate reaction from her followers, who were both amused and supportive.

It all started when a Twitter user tagged Underwood in a post featuring a video and photo of turtles swimming in a river in Texas. In a playful tone, the user joked that Underwood would probably "love" to be near these reptilian creatures. However, when the singer responded the next day, it became clear that her feelings toward turtles were quite the opposite.

"My worst nightmare …," she wrote on May 27, hinting at her fear and indicating that she would likely never be comfortable being around turtles. The comment sparked laughter among her fans, who couldn't resist making jokes and teasing her about it.

While some fans playfully speculated about her children wanting a turtle as a pet in the future, others curiously inquired about her feelings towards frogs, suggesting that perhaps she had a similar aversion to the amphibians. Though Underwood didn't respond to the frog question, she has previously spoken about her fear of turtles during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2021, as per Good Housekeeping.

During the interview, Underwood revealed that her fear of turtles dates back to her childhood and stems from a series of mishaps with the slow-moving creatures. Growing up in the country, turtles were abundant and easy to catch. However, her affection for animals often led her to attempt to pet or hug them, which resulted in frequent turtle bites. "It's not a petrifying fear of turtles [but] I feel like out of all the animals on the planet, they're the ones who have bit me the most. It's very strange. I grew up in the country. Turtles were the easiest things to catch because they are slow," Underwood shared on the daytime TV show. She recalled the uncomfortable sensation of being bitten by numerous turtles, emphasizing that it was far from pleasant.

Recently, the reigning queen of the country music scene turned heads with her red-carpet look at the CMT Music Awards. She effortlessly stole the spotlight in a mesmerizing ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana that was bedazzled with Swarovski crystals.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

The Grammy Award-winning country singer is not only celebrated for her impeccable fashion choices but also for her dedication to philanthropic causes. Underwood along with husband Mike Fisher, made a plea to fans to donate money for helping feed children around the world, back in April.

As Carrie Underwood continues to conquer the country music scene and inspire millions with her talent, her revelation about her fear of turtles served as a fun way for fans to learn more about their favorite celebrity.