Carrie Underwood Receives ‘Garden Updates' From Her 400-Acre Home Where She Lives With Sons & Husband

While she is touring in Sin City, Carrie Underwood is without a doubt missing her loved ones and her lovely Tennessee home. Thanks to her husband Mike Fisher and their boys Isaiah Michael and Jacob Bryan, however, Underwood is getting plenty of updates from back home.

Most recently, Underwood posted photos to Instagram Stories from her magnificent 400-acre property, showing that her much-loved vegetable patch is flourishing. The mother of two shared a photo of a basket full of colorful treats, including tomatoes, blueberries, green beans, and cucumbers. She included three heart emoticons in her message and added, "Getting garden updates while I'm gone."

Also Read: Carrie Underwood Opens Up About 'Worst Nightmare' Since She Was a Kid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑼𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒘𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝑫𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒚 | Louisa’s Carrie Underwood Fan Page (@underwooddaily)

Then Underwood included a picture of her greenhouse, which looked stunning because it had wildflowers decorating the entrance.

The enormous farm in Franklin, Tennessee, has been home to the country music singer and her family since 2011 when they reportedly spent $3 million on the property, according to Variety. The couple then proceeded to construct their dream house with its own lake, expansive garden, and private horse stables. Underwood refers to this garden as her "happy place." In 2016, The Somethin' Bad singer told Country Living, "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Also Read: Katy Perry Desires a Duet With 'Queen of Country' Carrie Underwood

Hello Magazine notes that one of the new additions to the house was her greenhouse, which is filled with long, short, and a few L-shaped beds to make the most of the available area. Underwood reportedly prepares feasts using locally grown ingredients in a truly stunning kitchen. She has kept the room bright with clean lines and matching white appliances, such as her wall-mounted cupboards and extractor hood over her state-of-the-art stove. The kitchen has been furnished with matte white ceilings and exposed wooden beams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Also Read: Featuring the Richest 'American Idol' Contestants, and It's All About the Money!

While working in Las Vegas, Underwood made sure to visit her family as often as she can. She recently took a break and shared a unique picture on Instagram Stories of her family having fun outdoors. Fans were likely charmed by the insight into the singer's family life. The rare snapshot captured Underwood's sons standing at a scenic spot with their father. The post was captioned, "My whole world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑼𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒘𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝑫𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒚 | Louisa’s Carrie Underwood Fan Page (@underwooddaily)

Underwood provided additional information about her family along with this adorable photo. She shared a picture of Fischer watching her perform while holding one of their sons on his hip. Fans bet her son was engrossed in the show even though he was wearing earplugs to protect him from the noise. Underwood was traveling the length of the U.S. with her Denim and Rhinestones show prior to her time in Las Vegas. This might mean that she can take out more time from her hectic schedule to meet her family.

More from Inquisitr

Inside Johnny Depp's Multi-Million Dollar Exotic Homes Across the World Including a $15.5m French Village

Guitar Bearing Taylor Swift’s Signature Sells for $120,000 at Childhood Cancer Fundraiser